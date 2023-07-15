Mike Dean to leave referee’s body PGMOL this summer

Mike Dean is set to leave his role with referee’s body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

After retiring from his on-field career at the end of the 2021/22 season, Dean became a dedicated VAR and also spent time coaching match officials.

The 55-year-old, who started officiating in 1985, progressed through the ranks to referee in both the Football League and Premier League, taking charge of more than 550 matches in the top flight.

Mike Dean blows the full-time whistle for the final time in his career! He'll be missed 👏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qLv2Z2OZqU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 23, 2022

Also on FIFA’s international list, Dean refereed the 2008 FA Cup final between Portsmouth and Cardiff at Wembley, and was one of the most recognisable officials in the English game.

“PGMOL would like to place on record its recognition of Mike’s achievements as well as his immense contribution to refereeing and the game as a whole,” a PGMOL statement read.

“We thank him for his dedication to the organisation over a sustained period of time and wish him every success for the future.”