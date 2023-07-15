Stuart Kettlewell excited by Motherwell promise as youthful side ease to cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Stuart Kettlewell excited by Motherwell promise as youthful side ease to cup win

By Press Association
Stuart Kettlewell started three teenagers at Elgin (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell started three teenagers at Elgin (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stuart Kettlewell was pleased to see his youthful Motherwell side avoid becoming one of the shock victims in the first round of Viaplay Cup group-stage fixtures.

A Well team that started with three teenagers ran out 2-0 victors away to League Two outfit Elgin on a day when their Premiership rivals St Johnstone and St Mirren, as well as recently-relegated Dundee United, suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of lower-league opponents.

Lennon Miller, 16, and Jon Obika got the goals for the Steelmen.

“We had a lot of control in the first half and they changed their shape slightly in the second half and caused us one or two problems,” Kettlewell told Well TV. “By and large, I’m relatively pleased but we know it wasn’t perfect.

“We’ve got so much more to give, but that’s the exciting bit. Pre-season gives you an opportunity to try and squeeze more out of individuals but now we’re into the competitive stuff and you can see from other results that this is difficult, it’s not an easy competition.

“Some of the top-flight clubs have lost their opening game and we’ve managed to come away on a long journey and get three points in the group.”

Kettlewell handed starts to 16-year-old pair Miller and Luca Ross as well as 18-year-old Ewan Wilson, while 17-year-old Mark Ferrie made his debut as a late sub.

“I listen to Motherwell supporters and I believe a big part of the identity of Motherwell Football Club is the young emerging talent and giving them an opportunity to play,” said Kettlewell.

“I’ve always played young players if I feel they’re good enough. I’m not scared to do it.

“The four guys – two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old – have all done well in pre-season and earned this opportunity and we think they can become much better.”