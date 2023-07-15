David Martindale eyes top spot after winning start in Viaplay Cup

David Martindale has challenged Livingston to kick on and finish top of their Viaplay Cup group after they began their campaign with a 3-0 victory away to Highland League side Brechin.

The Lions qualified as runners-up for the knockout stage in each of the two previous seasons but their manager feels they can enjoy a smoother journey to the last 16 this time round and make sure they are one of the seeded clubs.

In their other three fixtures, Livi face Hamilton and Clyde at home either side of trip to Cove Rangers.

“We’re in a not-bad place,” Martindale told Livingston TV. “We want to finish group winners.

“I think in the previous two years, it’s been a wee bit, I’m not going to say disappointing because we qualified, but I don’t think we’ve approached the games well.

“So it’s nice to start with a clean sheet and a win. The objective is to finish as group winners and try to go into the draw as a seeded team. As a Premiership team, that’s what we should be looking to do.”

Livi’s goals came from Joel Nouble, Sean Kelly and Cristian Montano.

“It took us a wee bit to get going,” said Martindale. “I think we should have had a couple of goals before we got the first one but we controlled the majority of the game.

“I don’t think (goalkeeper) Shamal George had a lot to do. We didn’t create a huge amount of chances but they worked really hard and were difficult to play through.

“It was pleasing to get three different goal-scorers and to keep the clean sheet. It was a good day at the office overall.”