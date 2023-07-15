David Martindale eyes top spot after winning start in Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

David Martindale eyes top spot after winning start in Viaplay Cup

By Press Association
David Martindale was pleased with a clean sheet (Robert Perry/PA)
David Martindale was pleased with a clean sheet (Robert Perry/PA)

David Martindale has challenged Livingston to kick on and finish top of their Viaplay Cup group after they began their campaign with a 3-0 victory away to Highland League side Brechin.

The Lions qualified as runners-up for the knockout stage in each of the two previous seasons but their manager feels they can enjoy a smoother journey to the last 16 this time round and make sure they are one of the seeded clubs.

In their other three fixtures, Livi face Hamilton and Clyde at home either side of trip to Cove Rangers.

“We’re in a not-bad place,” Martindale told Livingston TV. “We want to finish group winners.

“I think in the previous two years, it’s been a wee bit, I’m not going to say disappointing because we qualified, but I don’t think we’ve approached the games well.

“So it’s nice to start with a clean sheet and a win. The objective is to finish as group winners and try to go into the draw as a seeded team. As a Premiership team, that’s what we should be looking to do.”

Livi’s goals came from Joel Nouble, Sean Kelly and Cristian Montano.

“It took us a wee bit to get going,” said Martindale. “I think we should have had a couple of goals before we got the first one but we controlled the majority of the game.

“I don’t think (goalkeeper) Shamal George had a lot to do. We didn’t create a huge amount of chances but they worked really hard and were difficult to play through.

“It was pleasing to get three different goal-scorers and to keep the clean sheet. It was a good day at the office overall.”