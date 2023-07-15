St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean apologises for ‘unacceptable’ Viaplay display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean apologises for ‘unacceptable’ Viaplay display

By Press Association
Steven MacLean rued an ‘unacceptable’ display from Saints (Graeme Hart/PA)
Furious Steven MacLean apologised to St Johnstone’s supporters after the cinch Premiership side began their competitive campaign with a dismal 1-0 defeat against League Two opponents Stenhousemuir in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Euan O’Reilly struck the only goal for the fourth-tier outfit early in the second half after a slack pass from Saints defender Liam Gordon was intercepted.

MacLean was livid with his team’s display.

“I had a rant in there at them and they know where I stand with them,” he told Saints TV. “We can still win the group if we win our three games, but that performance today isn’t acceptable.

“We need to be better than that. I’m really disappointed for the fans. I take responsibility for my team and all I can do is apologise to the supporters and hopefully put it right next week.

“It was poor all-round. We didn’t move the ball quick enough and didn’t create enough pressure.

“It was an unacceptable performance. I take responsibility. It’s my team and I put the team on the pitch. I’m not pleased but we’ve got to move on and try and get better.”

MacLean was disappointed with Saints’ approach in the final third.

“Liam held his hands up, he tried to hit Graham (Carey) with a diagonal,” said the manager, reflecting on the Stenhousemuir goal. “He made a poor pass and they’ve countered on us and scored, but Liam’s big enough to know he made a mistake.

“I still felt we should have scored two or three goals but we didn’t put our bodies on the line to get on the end of things and that final pass at times was lacking.”