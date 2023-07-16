Henry Searle ready to take on the men’s game after historic Wimbledon win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Henry Searle ready to take on the men’s game after historic Wimbledon win

By Press Association
Henry Searle is looking forward to transitioning to the men’s game (Steven Paston/PA)
Henry Searle is looking forward to transitioning to the men’s game (Steven Paston/PA)

Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle says his transition into the men’s game will be expedited after his title success.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton became the first British boy to win the singles tournament in SW19 since 1962 as a 6-4 6-4 win over Yaroslav Demin saw him emulate Stanley Matthews, son of the famous footballer.

He is Britain’s first junior champion since Laura Robson won the girls’ event in 2008 and ensured more home success at this year’s tournament after Neal Skupski won the men’s doubles on Saturday.

It will be a life-changing experience for Searle but he looks like he has the temperament and the ability to succeed in the men’s game after a brilliant campaign where he did not drop a set, highlighted by him sending down a 134mph during the final.

And he will now look to move into the senior game while still continuing his education.

“I think there’s the jump to the men’s game that needs to be done a little bit quicker. Hopefully that can happen now,” he said.

“I’ll try to continue to work hard to try and be playing at that sort of level in the men’s, as well, in the future.

Henry Searle is set for big things after winning the boys' singles at Wimbledon
Henry Searle is set for big things after winning the boys’ singles at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

“The plan is to still do my A-Levels. How easy that will be I don’t know with all the travelling. I struggled enough as it is this year with travelling. At the end of long days it’s not ideal to try and sit down in front of a book.

“But I’ll see what happens. If the tennis is going well enough, I might not have to do them.”

He was backed by an army of fans on Court One, all decked out in matching t-shirts, and Searle has also been supported by his beloved football club Wolves.

And he hopes to be able to show his trophy off at Molineux in the forthcoming season.

“I hope so. I think that would be pretty cool,” he said. “I try and get to as many games as possible really when I’m home. Obviously it’s pretty difficult when travelling and playing tennis.

“I love going there, being with all my mates there. It’s pretty special.

Henry’s Barmy Army cheer Searle on during the boys' singles final
Henry’s Barmy Army cheer Searle on during the boys’ singles final (Steven Paston/PA)

“I think the Barmy Army have been exceptional from the start of the week till the end of the week. Hopefully they can continue to be like that over the years.”

There was another British victory in the boys’ under-14s as Mark Ceban beat Svit Suljic 7-6 (5) 6-3, but Hollie Smart was beaten in the girls’ under-14s, going down 6-3 6-1 to Luna Vujovic.

Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy came up short in the girls’ doubles final, losing to Czech pair Alena Kovackova and Laura Samsonova.