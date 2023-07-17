The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz was crowned men’s singles champion at Wimbledon with an epic victory over Novak Djokovic (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz was crowned men’s singles champion at Wimbledon with an epic victory over Novak Djokovic (Steven Paston/PA)

Wimbledon dominated the weekend’s sporting headlines as Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova claimed glory.

There was British success at SW19 too as Neal Skupski and Henry Searle triumphed in the men’s doubles and boys’ singles respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy warmed up for the Open with victory in the Scottish Open, while Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix became the first British women to win a medal at the World Diving Championships when they took silver in Fukuoka, Japan.

However, there was heartbreak on the cricket pitch as England’s women slipped to Ashes series defeat with a game to spare following a nail-biting one-day international defeat by Australia in Southampton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic at full-stretch during his men's singles final against Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic at full-stretch during his men’s singles final against Alcaraz (Adam Davy/PA)
Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish following victory over Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final at Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish following victory over Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Ons Jabeur appears dejected following defeat by Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles final
Jabeur appears dejected following defeat by Vondrousova in the women’s singles final (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wesley Koolhoif and Neal Skupski (left) celebrate victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men's doubles final
Wesley Koolhoif and Neal Skupski (left) celebrate victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men’s doubles final (John Walton/PA)
Henry Searle celebrates with the trophy after victory against Yaroslav in the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon
Henry Searle celebrates with the trophy after victory against Yaroslav Demin in the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Australia's players celebrate retaining the Ashes after one day international victory over England in Southampton
Australia’s players celebrate retaining the Women’s Ashes after one-day international victory over England in Southampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt's fine century was not enough to deny Australia the Ashes
Nat Sciver-Brunt’s fine century was not enough to deny Australia the Ashes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rory McIlroy celebrates the winning putt on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club
Rory McIlroy celebrates the winning putt on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Somerset celebrate victory in the Vitality Blast T20 final at Edgbaston
Somerset celebrate victory in the Vitality Blast T20 final at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Great Britain celebrate with their silver medals in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Great Britain celebrate with their silver medals in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (Lee Jin-man/AP/PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson compete in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships
Spendolini-Sirieix and Toulson compete in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships (Lee Jin-man/AP/PA)
Netherlands’ Wout Poels celebrates after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France
Netherlands’ Wout Poels celebrates after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery poses with fans prior to a pre-season friendly at Walsall
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery poses with fans prior to a pre-season friendly at Walsall (Martin Rickett/PA)
CORRECTION MLS Miami Messi Arrives Soccer
Lionel Messi is unveiled to Inter Miami fans at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)