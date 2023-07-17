Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips attracting interest from Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips attracting interest from Liverpool

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is attracting interest from Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is attracting interest from Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool are believed to be weighing an approach for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Citing Sky Sports, the paper says the 27-year-old is on the radar of Reds bosses as a potential replacement for Fabinho, who is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Scott McTominay could be on the chopping block at Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, manager Erik Ten Hag is willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder for the right price in order to fund summer transfers.

Tottenham Hotspur v Pacos de Ferreira – UEFA Europa Conference League – Play-offs – Second Leg – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso (Adam Davy/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Giovani Lo Celso is nearing a move away from Tottenham. Spurs and Napoli have opened talks over either an outright transfer for the 27-year-old midfielder, or a loan move with an option to buy.

And the Daily Star says former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks to be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, after receiving multiple large offers from a number of clubs.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Spain v Germany – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group E – Al Bayt Stadium
Alvaro Morata in action for Spain (Nick Potts/PA)

Alvaro Morata: La Gazzetta reports Inter Milan have set their sights on an offer for the Atletico Madrid striker.

Matheus Nascimento: Nottingham Forest are closing in on the Botafogo striker, according to Portuguese outlet UOL.