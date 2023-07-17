Miami welcomes Lionel Messi – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association July 17 2023, 6.00pm Share Miami welcomes Lionel Messi – Monday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4564594/miami-welcomes-lionel-messi-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Lionel Messi speaks to the crowd (PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17. Football Inter Miami unveiled Lionel Messi. Nuestro 1️⃣0️⃣ en casa pic.twitter.com/wMLCFfp85I— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023 Ilkay Gundogan became a Barca player. It's Gündoğan Day! pic.twitter.com/3JGxhI5b5Z— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 17, 2023 Gündoğan inks his deal! pic.twitter.com/Kg6accBmjB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 17, 2023 Gündoğan is culer! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/LdRzLdhSQa— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 17, 2023 Mohamed Salah trained hard. pic.twitter.com/XFiTMcmiNR— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 17, 2023 Luton were feeling the heat. This morning’s session 🥵☀️🇸🇮 | #COYH pic.twitter.com/93SMGrnadY— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 17, 2023 A mural for Tottenham. What a sight 😍Our squad pose in front of Perth’s latest mural, symbolising community, our journey to Boorloo/Perth and the ancient wetlands of Whadjuk Noongar Boodjar.🎨 Painted in collaboration with First Nations artist JD Penangke as she shares her cultural connection with… pic.twitter.com/IIPz2GpF9b— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 17, 2023 New one-shoe trend? Sun's out ☀️Shoe's stolen 👟 pic.twitter.com/ZoXucHroUk— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 16, 2023 Wilfried Zaha was making memories. This sums up my trip to Disneyland paris 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/EL4IJwq4V0— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 17, 2023 Happy birthdays. Best wishes on your birthday, @VLindelof! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/UT2OLS13dZ— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2023 Happy Birthday to Blades boss, Paul Heckingbottom! 🎈 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wNetrBiIyh— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 17, 2023 Sending big birthday love to Jaap Stam 🎈#MUFC pic.twitter.com/WbiYqnoYpS— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2023 Tennis A dream realised. A lifelong dream! 🏆💚 You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! 🙌🏻😍 @Wimbledon📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/MsdjFqBhiO— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 16, 2023 How it started… How it's going 👀 pic.twitter.com/4iVp7EebWa— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 17, 2023 Strike a pose champions. Our new singles champions 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IU4ZC1RjNc— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 17, 2023 Neal Skupski was still celebrating. Wimbledon Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/LnXgQhMook— Neal Skupski (@nealskupski) July 17, 2023 Cricket KP was in awe. My takeaway from yesterday’s tennis should be, how does @DjokerNole keep his body so unbelievably fit, flexible & powerful at 36. It’s very rare and he must be doing something right. I wish I’d looked after my body during my playing days like he does…There was incredible mental…— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 17, 2023 Eoin Morgan enjoyed Wimbledon. Wimbledon Mens final 🎾 pic.twitter.com/Bx3aVmUSXE— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 17, 2023 James Anderson was in claret and blue. You're welcome, Jimmy 👍 pic.twitter.com/ATo18LHRYj— Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) July 17, 2023 Formula One Jules Bianchi was remembered. Along with the whole F1 family, we remember Jules Bianchi today and every day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9p4UlkGcIC— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2023 Never forgotten. Jules, we miss you dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UyoxFs58v2— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 17, 2023 Ten years apart. 😉 @danielricciardo 2023 ➡️ 2013#F1 pic.twitter.com/kc6ZK7P1kK— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) July 17, 2023 Darts Raymond Van Barneveld was in Blackpool. I’m back. 5 years later and really looking forward to it. Feels great to be here 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ngJ1XLUI2w— Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) July 17, 2023