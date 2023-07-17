Willian re-signs for Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willian re-signs for Fulham

By Press Association
Willian scored five goals and provided six assists in 27 Premier League appearances for Fulham last season (Steven Paston/PA)
Willian has re-signed for Fulham on a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal winger, holder of 70 Brazil caps, scored five goals and provided six assists in 27 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers last season as Marco Silva’s men finished 10th.

Having reached the end of his contract, Willian was understood to have been in talks with Nottingham Forest about a possible move and visited their training ground last week.

But he will again be with Fulham next season, saying in quotes on their official website: “I’m completely happy.

“Happy to sign one more year with Fulham. Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my teammates and the whole club. I think it’s a club that can do even better this season, so I’m happy to continue this amazing adventure.”

Fulham owner Tony Khan said: “I’m thrilled that Willian will return to Fulham for at least one more season.

“He was a very important addition last summer and was a significant contributor during one of the most successful Premier League campaigns our club has ever had.

“We’re all very excited that he’ll return to Craven Cottage as we aim for another successful season in the Premier League together.”