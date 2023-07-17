Third day of Oval Ashes Test to be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third day of Oval Ashes Test to be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society

By Press Association
The third day of England’s final Ashes Test against Australia at the Kia Oval will be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society (Simon Marper/PA)
Day three of the final Ashes Test at The Kia Oval later this month will be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society to raise vital funds and awareness.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has joined forces with the leading dementia charity by renaming the third day on July 29 as LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test Match: Day 3 Supporting Alzheimer’s Society.

England captain Ben Stokes said: “The Ashes is one of the great sporting contests and over the years it has produced so many amazing memories for me and millions more.

England captain Ben Stokes will be hoping his side head to the Kia Oval all square in the Ashes series
“As a team we want to entertain, and to make many more memories for cricket fans up and down the country.

“But we know that dementia affects far too many people and has a terrible effect on them and their loved ones.

“By teaming up with Alzheimer’s Society during the fifth Test, I’m pleased we can raise awareness and vital money to help end the devastation caused by dementia.”

One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia and there are currently over 900,000 people living with dementia in the country – enough to fill the Oval 33 times over – Alzheimer’s Society said.

Alzheimer’s Society chief executive officer Kate Lee added: “Bringing people from all walks of life together under one roof, the Ashes delivers unforgettable jaw-dropping moments and treasured memories that stay with fans for a lifetime.

“But sadly, forgetting their most precious memories of the Ashes is a heartbreaking and devastating reality for so many.

“We’re proud to be joining forces with the ECB for one of the world’s most iconic and historical sporting events.

“This Test match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia.”

The Ashes series resumes in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday with England trailing Australia 2-1.

Stokes’ side are aiming for victory in Manchester to ensure the final Test at the Kia Oval, from July 27-31, will be the 2023 series decider.