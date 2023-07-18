Chelsea to kick off WSL title defence against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea to kick off WSL title defence against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
Chelsea open their 2023-24 WSL campaign against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge as they pursue a fifth successive Women’s Super League title (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea will get their Women’s Super League title defence under way with a clash against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on October 1.

The 5.30pm kick-off between Emma Hayes’ champions and Spurs, in their first match under new head coach Robert Vilahamn, is one of three games on the 2023-24 season’s opening day that are set to take place at Premier League grounds.

Last term’s runners-up Manchester United play Aston Villa at Villa Park in the day’s earliest contest (12.30pm kick-off), and Arsenal face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United’s Nikita Parris (left) and Aston Villa’s Laura Blindkilde in action (Tim Goode/PA)
The opening day will also see Manchester United take on Aston Villa at Villa Park (Tim Goode/PA)

Promoted Bristol City will begin their WSL return by taking on Leicester at Ashton Gate.

Tuesday’s fixtures announcement also revealed Manchester City are to go to West Ham and Everton host Brighton on the opening day.

Chelsea – who have lost their opener in each of the last two campaigns, and are bidding to secure a fifth successive title, and seventh overall – earlier this month announced the club were committed to holding four WSL games at Stamford Bridge during the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal had already confirmed they would be playing five at the Emirates, and after their match against Liverpool, the Gunners are scheduled to also play there in their next home fixture, against Villa on October 15.

The stadium is then set to host Jonas Eidevall’s side playing Chelsea on December 10, Manchester United on February 18 and Tottenham in a March 3 derby. Last September, Arsenal beat Spurs 4-0 there in front a WSL record crowd of 47,367.

Chelsea players celebrate with the WSL trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Chelsea will be bidding for a fifth straight WSL title in 2023-24 (Nigel French/PA)

The second round of fixtures on October 8 features Manchester City v Chelsea and Manchester United v Arsenal.

The ‘Women’s Football Weekend’ pencilled in for March 23-24 includes derbies of Manchester City hosting Manchester United and Everton entertaining Liverpool, while the concluding round of fixtures, on May 18, includes Chelsea playing United away.

The new top-flight season starts six weeks after the conclusion of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the final of which takes place on August 20.

The Women’s Championship is set to begin on August 26 with Birmingham, who finished second last season, facing Blackburn at Ewood Park, while promoted Watford hosting Durham is among five fixtures taking place the next day.