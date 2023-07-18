Chelsea to kick off WSL title defence against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will get their Women’s Super League title defence under way with a clash against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on October 1.

The 5.30pm kick-off between Emma Hayes’ champions and Spurs, in their first match under new head coach Robert Vilahamn, is one of three games on the 2023-24 season’s opening day that are set to take place at Premier League grounds.

Last term’s runners-up Manchester United play Aston Villa at Villa Park in the day’s earliest contest (12.30pm kick-off), and Arsenal face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The opening day will also see Manchester United take on Aston Villa at Villa Park (Tim Goode/PA)

Promoted Bristol City will begin their WSL return by taking on Leicester at Ashton Gate.

Tuesday’s fixtures announcement also revealed Manchester City are to go to West Ham and Everton host Brighton on the opening day.

Chelsea – who have lost their opener in each of the last two campaigns, and are bidding to secure a fifth successive title, and seventh overall – earlier this month announced the club were committed to holding four WSL games at Stamford Bridge during the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal had already confirmed they would be playing five at the Emirates, and after their match against Liverpool, the Gunners are scheduled to also play there in their next home fixture, against Villa on October 15.

The stadium is then set to host Jonas Eidevall’s side playing Chelsea on December 10, Manchester United on February 18 and Tottenham in a March 3 derby. Last September, Arsenal beat Spurs 4-0 there in front a WSL record crowd of 47,367.

Chelsea will be bidding for a fifth straight WSL title in 2023-24 (Nigel French/PA)

The second round of fixtures on October 8 features Manchester City v Chelsea and Manchester United v Arsenal.

The ‘Women’s Football Weekend’ pencilled in for March 23-24 includes derbies of Manchester City hosting Manchester United and Everton entertaining Liverpool, while the concluding round of fixtures, on May 18, includes Chelsea playing United away.

The new top-flight season starts six weeks after the conclusion of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the final of which takes place on August 20.

The Women’s Championship is set to begin on August 26 with Birmingham, who finished second last season, facing Blackburn at Ewood Park, while promoted Watford hosting Durham is among five fixtures taking place the next day.