Ben Stokes ‘devastated’ by decision to deny the north a men’s Ashes Test in 2027

By Press Association
Ben Stokes claimed the innings of a lifetime at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes claimed the innings of a lifetime at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Stokes says he is “devastated” by the decision to deny cricket fans in the north of England a men’s Ashes Test in 2027.

After back-to-back defeats at Edgbaston and Lord’s, England kept their hopes of regaining the urn this summer alive with a memorable victory at a bouncing Headingley.

That was just the latest in the venue’s list of famous Ashes days, which also includes Stokes’ innings of a lifetime in 2019 and Sir Ian Botham’s heroics in 1981.

Ben Stokes enjoyed an unforgettable Ashes performance at Headingley in 2019.
Ben Stokes enjoyed an unforgettable Ashes performance at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England are hoping to square this summer’s series at 2-2 in front of a sold out Emirates Old Trafford this week, but there is increasing disquiet about the allocation of matches for the next Australian visit in four years.

Yorkshire and Lancashire have both been overlooked, with Nottingham’s Trent Bridge the most northerly host.

The Ageas Bowl, near Southampton, has been added to the Ashes roster for the first time, with other matches at Lord’s, The Kia Oval and Edgbaston.

Headingley will host the women’s Ashes Test that summer, but Stokes was clearly frustrated by the uneven geographical split in the men’s series.

Speaking on the eve of the Old Trafford Test, the England captain said: “I think it’s always a loud atmosphere here.

Nottingham's Trent Bridge is the most northern venue for the men's Ashes in four years.
Nottingham's Trent Bridge is the most northern venue for the men's Ashes in four years (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You know the crowds we get in the north – and I say ‘the North’ quite bluntly there – are very good. We get a lot of support.

“I think we perform well in the northern grounds, especially at Headingley. So yeah, I’m a bit devastated that there won’t be any Ashes cricket here in 2027 in the north. It’s a shame.

“I don’t make those calls but, if I was involved, I would have said ‘please keep at least one game in the north’.”