Home Sport

Carey pays for haircut and Broad is sledged – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
Alex Carey and Stuart Broad have played their part in the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Football

Marcus Rashford extended his Manchester United stay.

There was some good news on another United great as Edwin van der Sar left intensive care.

James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon enjoyed their Spurs debuts.

And Harry Kane was glad to get some minutes in his legs in Australia.

But West Ham came out on top in Perth.

Antonio Conte enjoyed Venice.

Gabriel Jesus donned Arsenal’s new kit.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back at work.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

Cricket

Alex Carey finally got his haircut!

Stuart Broad was sledged.

Rugby union

George North enjoyed Switzerland.

Tennis

Home comforts for Stan Wawrinka.

Formula One

Kevin Magnussen welcomed a new arrival.

Mika Hakkinen enjoyed being back in a car.

Swimming

Andy Jameson was sad for swimming.

Sport

TNT Sports replaced BT Sport and underwent a rebrand.