On this day in 2017: Jodie Taylor makes history with England hat-trick

Jodie Taylor made history by becoming the first female England player to score a hat-trick at a major tournament when she netted three goals against Scotland, on this day in 2017.

The Lionesses romped to a 6-0 victory in their opening game of Euro 2017, with Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan also amongst the goals as England made a fast start to the tournament in the Netherlands.

Taylor – then of Arsenal, who she rejoined last season – fired her country into a 2-0 lead inside 26 minutes in Utrecht before completing her historic feat with a brilliantly-taken lob just after the break.

Toni Duggan scored the final goal during England’s 6-0 thrashing of Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The hat-trick meant a lot to me,” said Taylor, then aged 31. “The last two years have been a tough ride. Just to be here fit and healthy is a huge achievement.

“I want to thank the medics for getting me in a good place and for (former England manager) Mark (Sampson) for still believing in me and having confidence in me because without that I wouldn’t be here.”

Taylor went on to finish as the competition’s top scorer with five goals and hit the winner as the Lionesses defeated France in the last eight.

Mark Sampson’s side were eventually knocked out by hosts and tournament winners the Netherlands, a team then managed by current England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Speaking after Taylor’s treble, boss Sampson said: “Ever since we’ve known Jodie, I think everyone has known she is a world-class player.

“Of course, you need the service, but what Jodie has added to her game in the last 12 months in particular is her ability to be an instinctive finisher.”