Former Man City defender Benjamin Mendy joins Lorient By Press Association July 19 2023, 10.39am Share Former Man City defender Benjamin Mendy joins Lorient Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4569487/former-man-city-defender-benjamin-mendy-joins-lorient/ Copy Link Benjamin Mendy has signed for Lorient (Peter Powell/PA) Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with French club Lorient. Mendy left Man City last month at the expiration of his contract, having not played for the Premier League and Champions League winners since 2021. The 29-year-old was cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court last week.