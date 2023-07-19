Spurs’ Fan Advisory Board unanimously opposed to match-day ticket price hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spurs’ Fan Advisory Board unanimously opposed to match-day ticket price hike

By Press Association
Tottenham’s new Fan Advisory Board has unanimously stated its opposition to the club’s plan to increase match-day ticket prices for the 2023-24 season.

Spurs announced in April that season-ticket prices would be frozen for the forthcoming campaign, the second year in a row they had kept prices the same with the cost-of-living crisis cited as a reason behind the decision.

However, earlier this month the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust was informed about an increase in match-day tickets, while there is now set to be six Category A fixtures – the most expensive ticket – with Newcastle bumped up from Category B.

THST described the increase as “excessive” and expressed its frustration over a lack of dialogue with the club, which has been echoed by Spurs’ FAB members.

The 10 FAB members, which include Stephen Cavalier of THST and Proud Lilywhites’ co-chair Chris Paouros, met with Tottenham executive director Donna-Maria Cullen for the first time last Monday and expressed their objection to the match-day ticket prices.

“FAB members stated their opposition to the price increases,” the minutes from the first Tottenham FAB meeting read.

“SC (Stephen Cavalier) felt there should have been consultation with the Trust and discussion with the FAB before any decision.

“SC believed there should have been more transparency making clear that prices were increasing, a point supported by CP (Chris Paouros).

“The club had briefed the Trust ahead of the announcement and had responded publicly to media enquiries.

“CP felt that the club’s approach on this issue had not been fan-centric, something the FAB is supposed to be, and that there is a significant risk to match-day atmosphere if fans aren’t able to attend matches regularly due to the cost of tickets.

“CP also explained that a number of Proud Lilywhites members had contacted them to say they would now be priced out of attending matches.”