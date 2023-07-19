Harry Kane interrupted by squabbling kangaroos – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Harry Kane had some company on the golf course in Australia.

Chris Kamara was held up.

Been stuck in traffic on the Vauxhall Bridge in London with the Oil Protesters doing their stuff. Missed my 9am call time. My cab was a Tesla 🤷🏽‍♂️ surely they should have provisions for that 😂🤣 Electric Car access lane 🤔 on you go Sir — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 19, 2023

Raheem Sterling put the work in.

Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali were en route to the USA.

Cricket

Stuart Broad took his 600th Test wicket.

@StuartBroad8 take a huge bow #600 wonderful bowler 💯💯💯💯💯💯🏏 — Ryan Sidebottom 🏏 (@RyanSidebottom) July 19, 2023

Ollie Pope had surgery.

Surgery a success 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yBMQVaQP3q — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 19, 2023

England players reflected on a hard-fought series.

Well that was pretty special. The craziest series I’ve ever been involved in and so proud to come back to draw the Ashes and take home two white ball series wins. Love these gals! Thanks for all of the support over the last month, we’ve felt you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FqhLFXTXpW — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) July 19, 2023

🏆ODI series win🏆 So proud to win yesterday & draw the Ashes. Signing off a brill couple of weeks. The support has been insane – we hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as us ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Congratulations on all your awards @natsciver 😍👑It’s so special playing for this team 🥰#WAshes pic.twitter.com/WoKfTVMc7f — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 19, 2023

Boxing

Tyson Fury promoted his documentary.

Tennis

The tennis world rallied around Zhang Shuai.

We All know what kind girl you are @zhangshuai121 🙏🏻🙌🏻🤗Take care of yourself https://t.co/0htOCAohPJ — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) July 19, 2023

All the support to Shuai ❤️ This is not acceptable. https://t.co/AjHJQKHYLo — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 19, 2023

I hope you know how loved and adored you are @zhangshuai121 🤍 — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) July 19, 2023

Nahh the celebration 🤦🏼‍♂️ This is so bad https://t.co/Eo49ntObaB — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) July 19, 2023

Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years.

Golf

Justin Rose was awarded.

Thank you to the Association of Golf Writers @AGWgolfwriters for presenting us with this “Special Recognition Award” tonight for the Rose Ladies Series! It was a real honour for Kate and me to receive it and thanks to everyone who has worked on this Series with us since Covid… pic.twitter.com/0jaPXtkBoO — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) July 18, 2023

Darren Clarke and Matt Wallace enjoyed a last bit of practice.

Great fun out there with @mattsjwallace. Looking forward to getting going at @TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/4GMT0fbTbi — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) July 19, 2023

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton returned to a happy hunting ground.

Williams took in some sights.

Toto Wolff went back to school.

Professor Wolff returns to Harvard. 🎓 Toto delivered guest lectures to students in the Summer Venture in Management Program which aims to increase diversity and opportunity in business education. 🏫 pic.twitter.com/vsdMYZoMlj — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 18, 2023

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was on the mend.