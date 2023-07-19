Ryan Searle requires new hotel after shocking Peter Wright in Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Searle requires new hotel after shocking Peter Wright in Blackpool

By Press Association
Ryan Searle, pictured, dumped Peter Wright out of the World Matchplay in Blackpool (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryan Searle was left looking for a new hotel after dumping Peter Wright out of the Betfred World Matchplay.

The Englishman was only booked into his accommodation in Blackpool until Friday, but now needs to find somewhere to stay after beating world number two Wright 11-8 to set up a quarter-final with Wales’ Jonny Clayton that night.

Searle told Sky Sports: “I’m going to have to try to book a hotel now because I’m meant to be leaving on Friday. I have to try to find somewhere to stay.”

The first five legs went with the darts, but it was Searle who landed the first break to lead the twice world champion 4-2, and as an out-of-sorts Wright struggled to find his best form, it was an advantage he never relinquished.

He took four legs on the trot, culminating in a 107 checkout and although missed doubles cost him the next two and gave the Scot hope, he eventually saw out the win with a 112 finish to claim a place in the last eight for the first time.

Searle said: “That’s unbelievable, really. That was such a scrappy game compared to Monday. We both gave each other chances and in the end, I was lucky enough to take mine.

“I didn’t expect an easy game, obviously. He’s not been in the best form, but you never know when he’s going to just turn a switch and turn it around. It was quite nervy at the end there, but I’m just happy to get over the line.”

Clayton produced a finishing masterclass as he eased past Belgium’s former Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Clayton hit checkouts of 170, 156 and 126 as he surged from 4-4 to win four successive legs before eventually securing an 11-6 victory.

Speaking afterwards, he told Sky Sports: “I knew I had to play well here tonight. Thank God, my darts went good.

“Dimitri gave me a few chances and a few shots, but listen, the ton-pluses always look good and they always feel good, so I’m glad to get over that line.”

Luke Humphries will face Damon Heta in the quarter-finals after seeing off Dirk van Duijvenbode in sudden death.

The Dutchman raced into a 3-0 lead, but found himself level at 5-5 as both players scored heavily, but missed doubles.

Humphries had to scrap his way back once again and produced an 11-dart leg to reduce the deficit to 9-7, only for his opponent to produce a 10-darter in the next.

However, he held his nerve to level at 10-10 to set up a tense conclusion before going on to win 14-12 in a classic.

Heta had earlier secured his progression with an 11-1 demolition of Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan.

Dolan, who dispensed with reigning champion Michael van Gerwen in the previous round, was overwhelmed as the Australian, whose passage was secured with the help of a 150 checkout in the seventh leg, cruised to victory.