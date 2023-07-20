Today at the World Cup: Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand play in opening games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Today at the World Cup: Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand play in opening games

By Press Association
Australia’s head coach Tony Gustavsson (fourth right) walks around Stadium Australia with his players ahead of their opening World Cup finals fixture (Rick Rycroft/AP/PA)
Australia’s head coach Tony Gustavsson (fourth right) walks around Stadium Australia with his players ahead of their opening World Cup finals fixture (Rick Rycroft/AP/PA)

Co-hosts New Zealand and Australia are in action on the opening day of the World Cup finals as their big moment finally arrives.

The Football Ferns kick off the tournament against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland before the Matildas host the Republic of Ireland side in front of a sold-out 80,000 crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at an eagerly-anticipated opening day.

A different ball game

New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova has challenged her players to make football as popular as rugby
New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova has challenged her players to make football as popular as rugby (Lee Jin-man/AP/PA)

New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova has challenged her players to make football as popular as rugby in the southern hemisphere nation with their exploits in the tournament.

The All Blacks are three-times Rugby World Cup winners, while the Black Ferns have lifted the women’s version on six occasions and are the current holders.

Klimkova told a press conference: “I really believe this is an incredible opportunity for this country to not be just a rugby country, but to actually really also wake up the love of football.”

The Football Ferns, who are playing at their sixth finals but are yet to win a match, are ranked 26th in the world by FIFA and will have to upset the odds if they are to launch their campaign with a victory over the 12th-placed Norwegians.

Play it again, Sam

Australia’s Sam Kerr is not worried by the weight of expectation
Australia’s Sam Kerr is not worried by the weight of expectation (Adam Davy/PA)

Sam Kerr is happy to bear the weight of expectation as Australia target World Cup glory.

The Matildas’ record goalscorer with 63, Chelsea striker Kerr insists she is used to the pressure of having to deliver on the big stage.

She told a press conference: “I guess for me the expectation has been growing over four years so it’s been something I’ve learned to deal with.

“I think I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m really proud we have a home World Cup, and to be part of this journey is amazing. I’m really excited for it.

“Of course everyone in Australia has a lot of expectations, but it’s something I take in my stride and I try to just enjoy.

“Back at Chelsea I’ve done that too, just enjoyed it, and that’s when I’m my best me.”

Dictionary corner

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw (centre) has dared her team to
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw (centre) has dared her team to “outbelieve” (Brian Lawless/PA)

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw is predicting her team’s “outbelieve” slogan will end up in the dictionary if they continue to defy expectations.

Ireland got the better of Sweden, Finland and, in a dramatic play-off, Scotland to reach the finals of a major tournament for the first time, and they will need to scale new heights if they are the emerge from a group which includes top-10 sides Australia and Canada, as well as Nigeria.

Pauw said: “That word will end up in the dictionary because we outbelieve we can do something special here.

“That is how we ended up here because we outbelieve and we did something that nobody expected, but we are realistic.

“We are very realistic, otherwise you cannot succeed, but the key thing everybody will feel is we have no fear of failure.”

Picture of the day

England's Jordan Nobbs speaks to the media at the Hilton Brisbane
England’s Jordan Nobbs speaks to the media at the Hilton Brisbane (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Quote of the day

Post of the day

Up next

July 20

Group A: New Zealand v Norway (8am, Eden Park, Auckland)
Group B: Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Stadium Australia, Sydney)