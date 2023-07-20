Rice makes Arsenal debut and Crawley hits Ashes ton – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Arsenal off to winning start in pre-season.

First minutes for The Arsenal. Thank you DC. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ruEGpYo3AB — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 20, 2023

US Tour started off perfect! ⭐🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JYfijMNcQi — Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) July 20, 2023

First game, first steps in the Arsenal jersey ✨ pic.twitter.com/GrB4oy3g5t — Jurrien Timber (@JurrienTimber) July 20, 2023

Kai Havertz finally scored a volley!

But in all seriousness.. Really nice feeling to get my first @arsenal goal! Thank you to the fans for the amazing support this week! pic.twitter.com/xKEn9UZ39f — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) July 20, 2023

Liverpool were also up and running.

First minutes of the new season 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0EnufAYRvS — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) July 19, 2023

Manchester City were back in training.

First day back 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/dhA6naf27f — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) July 20, 2023

Manchester United headed for America.

🇺🇸 Our USA Tour has just begun !!! Looking forward to seeing our supporters abroad !!! pic.twitter.com/2vLmupOtFZ — Casemiro (@Casemiro) July 20, 2023

Paul Mullin was 1-0 down.

Alex Morgan geared up for the Women’s World Cup.

The jersey that gave me an opportunity pic.twitter.com/aLN1lYZrZU — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 19, 2023

Ian Wright was excited by VAR!

That new VAR business was good 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0QbvJdgBpi — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 20, 2023

Jack Butland was honoured.

An honour to be a part of, the atmosphere and reception for a goalkeeping icon and club legend was out of this world. Incredible career and best wishes for the future Allan. 🔵🇬🇧 https://t.co/GqeZNal6sS — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) July 20, 2023

Mesut Ozil was reminiscing about El Clasico.

Return of the Matt!

Golf

Tony Finau showed his colours.

Arriving in style 😎 pic.twitter.com/b0otvAIYS7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2023

Cricket

Zak Crawley scored a century.

Creeepyyyy !!! Could not be happier for you brother ❤️❤️💯 — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 20, 2023

Brilliant century from Zak Crawley. What an innings. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 20, 2023

England celebrated their new number three’s effort against Australia.

Entertainment on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

Fun on the concourse at Old Trafford😂😂😂😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/DYOWjIOSoJ — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 20, 2023

Tennis

Stan was grateful.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr made a promise.

After 3 date changes from @LiamBeefySmith & his camp their running is officially over. There’s nowhere left to hide… Sep 2 is payback time – no more excuses!! You know what’s coming!!! #Revenge pic.twitter.com/8l0kC4mJmJ — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 20, 2023

Taekwondo

Three-time world champion Bianca Walkden goes under the knife.