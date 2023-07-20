England’s dedicated day for Alzheimer’s Society ‘a wonderful opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England’s dedicated day for Alzheimer’s Society ‘a wonderful opportunity’

By Press Association
Alice Davidson-Richards, whose dad has dementia, believes the partnership can play a key role (Steven Paston/PA)
Alice Davidson-Richards, whose dad has dementia, believes the partnership can play a key role (Steven Paston/PA)

Alice Davidson-Richards hopes Alzheimer’s Society’s new partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board can be a game-changer for dementia.

Day three of the final Ashes Test at the Oval on July 29 will be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society to raise vital funds and awareness.

And England’s Davidson-Richards, whose father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia two-and-a-half years ago, believes it will make a big difference.

The Kent, South East Stars and Northern Superchargers all-rounder told the PA news agency: “It’s going to be amazing for Alzheimer’s.

“The cricket we’ve had so far this summer in the men’s and women’s Ashes series has been incredible, which makes an event like this for Alzheimer’s Society a really key point.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to put themselves out there, get the awareness out there and really show what they’ve got to give and how much they can help people, give them vital hope at a time when it’s very tough for families affected.”

One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia and Alzheimer’s Society said there are over 900,000 individuals living with dementia in the country – enough to fill the Oval 33 times over.

The charity believes “great cricket should be unforgettable” and said its dedicated day during the final men’s Test will help fund faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research.

Davidson-Richards said her unforgettable moment this summer was in the Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge last month, which Australia won by 89 runs.

England’s Lauren Filer dismissed Ellyse Perry on 99 in Australia’s first innings and Davidson-Richards said: “I was involved in the Test squad and got to watch the girls put up a hell of a fight there.

“Watching Lauren Filer’s unbelievable spell of bowling stands out. I was watching with a friend who took her phone out to video and I said ‘imagine if you get Lauren getting Ellyse Perry out on 99’ and right on cue she did it!

Davidson-Richards, right, celebrates with Natalie Sciver-Brunt after reaching a century on her England debut last summer
Davidson-Richards, right, celebrates with Natalie Sciver-Brunt after reaching a century on her England debut last summer (David Davies/PA)

“That was obviously one of those moments. It’s been an incredible summer for the girls and great to see how much fight they have shown.”

Davidson-Richards said she owes her career in the sport to her cricket-mad father.

“He’s from Yorkshire and I lived next to a cricket ground so I didn’t really stand a chance,” she said.

“I also had three older brothers, who aren’t as good at cricket, so as soon as I came along and he realised I had good hand-eye co-ordination, he thought ‘this is the one’!

“I’m still lucky to get to see snippets of him, but you can also see it starting to take over.

“There isn’t the rationality or the memories and things like that. His short-term memory is pretty shot to pieces.”

Davidson-Richards made a stunning Test debut for England in 2022 when making 107 in a draw against South Africa at Taunton.

She added: “From a personal point of view that’s a really cool, unforgettable moment for me. Especially since my dad doesn’t have any idea what I’ve done this summer, but he remembers I got a hundred on my England debut at Taunton.

“The fact that he doesn’t remember a lot of other things that go on, it’s a special thing for him to remember that and it only adds weight to the memory for me.”