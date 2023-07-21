Day three of fourth Ashes Test: England seek to turn the screw

England will be seeking to build an imposing lead before getting into Australia’s batters on the third day of the must-win fourth Ashes Test – although the hosts could be frustrated by the elements.

Zak Crawley produced an Ashes innings for the ages, blazing his way to 189 from just 182 balls, as England ended day two on 384 for four and a lead of 67 to seize control of the penultimate Test.

Half-centuries from Joe Root (84) and makeshift number three Moeen Ali (54) in assertive ton-plus stands with Crawley boosted England, who had earlier bowled out Australia for 317 as Chris Woakes claimed his maiden Ashes five-wicket haul at Emirates Old Trafford.

This was as close to a perfect day for Ben Stokes’ side, where almost everything went in their favour, but England fully capitalising on their position might be compromised by the unsettled weather that has been forecast for the next three days.

There is a strong possibility of morning showers lasting until mid-afternoon on Friday, while rain is predicted for Saturday and Sunday, but England will be hoping there is enough playing time to build a sufficient advantage and then bowl out Australia without then having to bat again.

Zak attack

Crawley’s boom or bust approach might vex his detractors but England’s unwavering faith was repaid when they needed him the most. After four middling scores between 33 and 61, he finally went big. There were moments of fortune but he grew in confidence and unfurled some glorious drives and cultured whips as he attacked to the tune of 21 fours and three sixes. A game-changing knock which is England’s biggest in a home Ashes Test since Nasser Hussain’s 207 at Edgbaston in June 1997.

Three is the Moeen number

Sir Ian Botham - 5,200 runs and 383 wickets in 102 Tests

Andrew Flintoff - 3,845 runs and 226 wickets in 79 Tests

Stuart Broad - 3,640 runs and 600 wickets in 166 Tests

Moeen Ali - 3,031 runs and 201 wickets in 67 Tests

There was plenty of scepticism and trepidation at Moeen continuing to bat at number three. But while the all-rounder lived on the edge at times, there were plenty of his trademark elegant cover drives as Moeen justified his elevation with a priceless 54 as he put on 109 with Crawley. It was his first half-century in Tests since January 2019 while this innings also saw him join a club containing just 15 other men’s cricketers to have reached 3,000 runs to go with 200 wickets in Tests.

Five-star Woakes gets just reward

Chris Woakes celebrates a maiden five-wicket haul against Australia in Tests (Martin Rickett/PA)

A marginal no-ball call went against Woakes after he had persuaded last man Josh Hazlewood to edge to the cordon in his first over. It was close and there was probably just millimetres in it, while some pundits suggested the television umpire should have given Woakes the benefit of the doubt. But while the overstep allowed Australia to add 17 runs, Woakes did get a maiden Ashes five-for with a carbon copy of the dismissal later in his spell. Woakes has taken 11 wickets at an average of 18.45 since his recall – only Stuart Broad, among England bowlers, has registered more in this series.

Pat splats

Pat Cummins, right, had a day to forget (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pat Cummins chipped the first ball of the day tamely to cover and it all went downhill from there. Australia’s captain reprieved Moeen twice – once after being unsighted as he had the indignity of watching the ball land just a couple of metres from him before fluffing a catch. He had a couple of moments of misfortune but also bowled too many four balls as he was plundered for an eye-watering 93 in just 16 overs. This was a bad day at the office for Cummins – possibly his worst in his career – as he was powerless to stop a buccaneering stand of 206 in just 186 balls from Crawley and Root.

Tweet of the day

Win or lose, @englandcricket are reinventing – and saving – test match cricket. Love it! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 20, 2023

Amid a jaw-dropping onslaught from Crawley and Root as England scored 178 in just 25 overs between lunch and tea, former footballer turned presenter Gary Lineker took time to salute England’s efforts.

No Balls duo take centre stage

It's here and it's perfect! 🤩 Introducing the official @AlexHartley93 floodlight, which was unveiled this morning at Day Two of the fourth Ashes Test Match! 🌹 #RedRoseTogether | @NoBallsTCP pic.twitter.com/EJSSNmG1Oy — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 20, 2023

England seamer Kate Cross became the first female to ring the bell before the start of play at an international fixture at Emirates Old Trafford. Cross was a pivotal figure in the drawn multi-format Women’s Ashes series, which the England and Wales Cricket Board announced had drawn an attendance of 110,000 – almost five times greater than four years ago. Cross’ Lancashire team-mate and fellow co-host of their popular ‘No Balls’ podcast Alex Hartley, meanwhile, had a floodlight at the ground named after her following a light-hearted campaign to achieve just that. “I’m beaming with pride,” she said on the BBC’s Test Match Special.