Kyogo Furuhashi keen to be fit for homecoming game against Gamba Osaka

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi hopes to brush off fitness issues and enjoy a homecoming appearance against Gamba Osaka on Saturday.

Scotland’s player of the year was restricted to a substitute appearance in Wednesday’s 6-4 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos after being troubled by a shoulder injury.

Quoted on Celtic’s official website, Furuhashi said: “Gamba Osaka is a very great team with so many good players and they have played well in the last few games in the league.

“We both have the same attacking football philosophy, so I hope it will be a great game and we can entertain the fans who are coming to watch.

‘Personally, I want to have a presence in the game if I have a chance to play.

“I went to high school in Osaka and played against Gamba Osaka many times when I was with Vissel Kobe.

“So I want to enjoy this opportunity and have a good game against them.

“Obviously we want to win because it is a game, but at the same time we want to play great football and we want to entertain our fans.”

Furuhashi, who recently signed a new four-year deal, added: “There are lots of people here who believe in me and love me and need me.

“I was very happy when I was offered a contract extension and I want to continue to repay the favour with results.”