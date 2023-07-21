Former Plymouth forward Luke Jephcott joins St Johnstone By Press Association July 21 2023, 4.30pm Share Former Plymouth forward Luke Jephcott joins St Johnstone Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4578043/former-plymouth-forward-luke-jephcott-joins-st-johnstone/ Copy Link Former Wales Under-21 international Luke Jephcott has joined St Johnstone (Zac Goodwin/PA) St Johnstone have signed former Plymouth and Swindon striker Luke Jephcott on a two-year contract. The 23-year-old hit 33 goals in 106 league games for Argyle and spent last season on loan at Swindon, where he struck seven times. The former Wales Under-21 international said on his new club’s official website: “I’m a player who loves to be in and around the box. “Inside the penalty area I’ll score goals but can also drop a bit deeper to help link up play. “I’m here to score goals and help the team as best as I can.”