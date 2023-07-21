Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain’s pre-season tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain’s pre-season tour

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan in training with Paris St Germain (Christophe Ena/AP)
Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan in training with Paris St Germain (Christophe Ena/AP)

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris St Germain’s pre-season tour of Japan.

The squad that will accompany new boss Luis Enrique on the plane on Saturday was announced on Friday evening, with Mbappe’s name conspicuous by its absence.

The France star revealed earlier this summer that he would not sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe added that he was planning to play for PSG during the forthcoming season to see out his deal but that would mean him leaving for free next summer.

Mbappe, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, did play for PSG in a friendly against Le Havre on Friday, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory.

His 16-year-old brother Ethan is included in the touring squad along with star names like Neymar, whose future has also been the subject of speculation.

PSG will play matches against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Cerezo Osaka in Osaka next week before taking on Inter Milan in Tokyo on August 1 and South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors two days later.