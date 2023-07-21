Lee McGregor loses unbeaten record in punishing title contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee McGregor loses unbeaten record in punishing title contest

By Press Association
Lee McGregor (left) in action against Erik Robles (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee McGregor (left) in action against Erik Robles (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee McGregor suffered defeat in a punishing contest against Mexico’s Erik Robles for the vacant IBO super-bantamweight title in Edinburgh.

Robles claimed a unanimous points victory following a relentless performance in McGregor’s home city.

The previously unbeaten 26-year-old Scot never backed off during a fast start from the Mexican and looked to be gaining control in the middle rounds, but his opponent kept dipping into his resources of energy when he looked like he might struggle.

Lee McGregor v Erik Robles – Meadowbank Sports Centre
Erik Robles celebrates beating Lee McGregor (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robles was the busier fighter in the frantic opening rounds as the pair stood toe to toe at Meadowbank Sports Centre. The Mexican peppered the home fighter with a series of hooks as McGregor kept his hands up and launched occasional upper cuts in response.

Former British, Commonwealth and European champion McGregor took a smarter approach after the halfway stage and used his reach advantage to fight from longer range and work the body. But each time the Mexican looked like he was set to fade, he would find a flurry of punches.

Robles got back on top in the ninth round and the visitor piled on the pressure in the 10th as the pair again engaged in close combat. McGregor hurt his opponent with a body shot but could not follow up.

The Scot could not muster the energy to launch a final onslaught and Robles chased his opponent around the ring in the closing seconds before both boxers claimed victory.

It was no surprise the visitor was awarded victory though with British judge Terry O’Connor scoring the contest 116-113 and the other two judges both giving Robles the win by two rounds.