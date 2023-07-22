Thomas Partey backed to stay at Arsenal alongside Declan Rice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Partey backed to stay at Arsenal alongside Declan Rice

By Press Association
New clubmates Declan Rice (left) and Thomas Partey battle for the ball (PA)
New clubmates Declan Rice (left) and Thomas Partey battle for the ball (PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is convinced Thomas Partey will remain at the Emirates, despite the arrival of England star Declan Rice.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, but Arteta said he remains a key part of his plans.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s pre-season clash with Manchester United in New Jersey, Arteta said: “Without a question of a doubt, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be in the team.

“Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all.”

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was speaking ahead of Saturday’s pre-season clash with Manchester United in New Jersey (PA)

He said the arrival of Rice does not mean any lessening of Partey’s role.

“They can play together and that was in my plans,” he said. “You want to improve the squad and have more quality.

“We need players who can play together but we need players in the same position who can fight for their places.

“It’s something we haven’t had over the last few years and we wanted to improve that and that’s why we bought Declan.”

Arsenal finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season, having topped the table for much of the campaign – an experience Arteta believes will help his players as they look to make the next step.

Arsenal – Pre Season Tour of USA – Monday July 17th
Arsenal’s Declan Rice training with his new team-mates at the George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia (Simon Peach/PA)

“I think what happened last year probably was necessary to learn the lessons you have to learn get better and be more successful and achieve what we want to achieve,” he said. “It’s part of that road and that journey.

“The level is going to go up. Teams are getting better and the league is getting stronger, it is only going to get harder.

“We have to be better. We have to play better and we have to do things better than we did last year. That’s what we are working on at the moment.”

Olexsandr Zinchenko, who made a huge impression in his first season after switching from Manchester City, is convinced they can make that step.

He said: “I said a lot of times in the past, I have the feeling and, the smell I would say, that Arsenal’s time is coming.

Ukraine Training and Press Conference – Wembley Stadium – Saturday 25th March
Oleksandr Zinchenko is urging people not to forget about Ukraine (PA)

“Unfortunately last season we didn’t achieve what we wanted but it was a lot of good lessons for us during the season and, for sure, it will help us during the next one. I’m full of confidence so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

The Ukrainian international has had to deal with plenty off the pitch after the Russian invasion of his country and urged people to keep on supporting their fight.

He said: “I know some people have got fatigue from this war but we cannot give up.

“All of us we need to fight for our freedom, our independence.

“Today it is Ukraine, tomorrow it could be your country. That’s why we need to stick together and fight until the end.