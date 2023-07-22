PA Sport Trivia (23/07/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Graham Gooch (cricket) – former England and Essex captain, born 1953.

Andy Townsend (soccer) – former Chelsea, Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland midfielder, now a pundit, born 1963.

Maurice Greene (athletics) – American sprinter who won 100 metres and 4x100m relay gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, born 1974.

Gail Emms (badminton) – 2004 Olympic mixed doubles silver medallist, born 1977.

Stuart Elliott (soccer) – former Hull and Northern Ireland winger, born 1978.

David Strettle (rugby union) – former Saracens and England winger, born 1983.

Aaron Peirsol (swimming) – American five-times Olympic gold medal-winner, born 1983.

Danny Ings (soccer) – West Ham striker, born 1992.

Sophie Unwin (paralympics) – Cyclist who won two medals for Great Britain at the 2020 Paralympics, bronze in the Women’s B 3000m individual pursuit and silver, along with pilot Jenny Holl, in the Women’s road race tandem B, born 1994.

Deandre Ayton (basketball) – Phoenix Suns centre, taken at number one in the 2018 NBA draft, born 1998.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1949: Brian Close became England’s youngest Test cricketer when he made his debut against New Zealand at Old Trafford aged 18 years and 149 days. He played the last of his 22 Tests at the age of 46, some 27 years later.

2000: Tiger Woods won the Open Championship at St Andrews by eight shots. The American, who a few months earlier had won the US Open by the biggest margin in major championship history, became only the fifth player to wrap up a career grand slam of major titles after his triumph at the home of golf.

2006: Woods won the Open at Hoylake, just 11 weeks after the death of his father.

2007: Freddie Ljungberg’s nine-year Arsenal career came to an end as the Sweden midfielder joined West Ham in a £3million move.

2010: France’s entire 23-man World Cup squad were suspended for the friendly game against Norway on August 11 after the controversy in South Africa which saw them stage a sit-in on the team bus.

2012: Cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was named as Great Britain’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of London 2012. Hoy went on to win two gold medals at the Games, giving him six in total to make him at the time Britain’s most successful Olympian.

2014: The Commonwealth Games opened in Glasgow after a ceremony at Celtic Park that included performances by acts such as John Barrowman and Rod Stewart.

2016: David Moyes was appointed Sunderland manager on a four-year deal, replacing new England boss Sam Allardyce.

2017: Jordan Spieth claimed victory in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

2017: England beat India by nine runs in the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup at Lord’s.

2017: Chris Froome won the Tour de France for the fourth time.

2021: Tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame as the Tokyo Games were opened with an understated opening ceremony held behind closed doors.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Sunday, July 23)

Tomorrow (Monday, July 24)

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Who scored the opening goal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

2. Liverpool signed Fabinho from which club?

3. Who beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open final in 2019?

4. Britain’s Holly Bradshaw is a leading name in which athletics discipline?

5. Who won the 2022 Open Championship?

6. Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic plays for which international side?

7. In which town were cycling twins Adam and Simon Yates born?

8. England bowler Chris Woakes plays for which county team?

9. Where and when did Novak Djokovic win his first grand slam title?

10. How many gold medals did Great Britain win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 – 22, 24 or 26?

ANSWERS: 1. Hannah Wilkinson; 2. Monaco; 3. Ashleigh Barty; 4. Pole vault; 5. Cameron Smith; 6. Montenegro; 7. Bury; 8. Warwickshire; 9. Australian Open 2008; 10. 22.