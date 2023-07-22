Rain relents to give England opportunity to push for victory at Old Trafford

England have a window of opportunity to push for a win in the fourth Ashes Test, with play starting at 2:45pm on the penultimate day at Emirates Old Trafford after rain wiped out the morning session.

A dismal forecast in the north-west this weekend led to fears England would not have enough time to claim the six wickets they need for a series-levelling victory to set up a Kia Oval decider next week.

Overnight showers continued into Saturday morning which shelved a scheduled 11am start time but the rain slowed to a trickle then stopped, allowing the ground staff to begin mopping up just before 1pm.

The captain is out 😍 Provided there's no further rain, play will start at 2.45pm. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023

There were considerable puddles on the outfield but a comprehensive clean-up operation convinced the umpires at a 2pm pitch inspection that play could get under way 45 minutes later.

England have seized total control of this Test, with Australia needing 162 just to make the hosts bat again, after closing on 113 for four thanks to Mark Wood’s three-wicket burst on Friday evening.

More rain is predicted to fall later on Saturday afternoon which could scupper plans for 59 overs to be bowled, with play able to go on until 7:30pm.