Lewis Hamilton claims long-awaited pole with brilliant lap at Hungarian GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lewis Hamilton claims long-awaited pole with brilliant lap at Hungarian GP

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton claimed pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix (Denes Erdos/AP)
Lewis Hamilton claimed pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix (Denes Erdos/AP)

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third for McLaren.

Hamilton only finished 16th on Friday, describing his machine as “at its worst”.

But the 38-year-old, who has won more times here than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, will believe he can end the longest losing streak of his career in Sunday’s 70-lap race after outclassing Verstappen and claiming his ninth pole at this track.

After leaving his cockpit, the seven-time world champion stood on the front-right tyre of his Mercedes before saluting the main grandstand and then affording Verstappen a cursory handshake.

Norris finished less than a tenth back as McLaren’s resurgence continued, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth.

Mercedes have looked strong at this slow and twisty venue, but Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell will start only 18th following a qualifying run to forget for the British driver.

Russell qualified on pole last year, but he will start two from the back after a session the Briton called a “s***show”.

Russell attempted to create space ahead of his final lap, but in doing so, he allowed three of his competitors through at the final corner.

George Russell
George Russell had a day to forget in Budapest (Marton Monus/AP)

It meant the 25-year-old was well off the pace in the first sector, and he was then unable to claw the deficit back over the remainder of the lap.

“It is a s***show,” he yelled over the radio. “What was that? What was that? Don’t tell me we’re out.”

When his race engineer Marcus Dudley confirmed the bad news, Russell replied: “F****** hell.”

The television cameras then cut to the rear of the Mercedes garage with an apoplectic Toto Wolff shaking his head before he slammed his right fist on the table in front of him.

“We were fast, the car felt great, but for the whole session we were out of sync with everybody,” Russell told Sky Sports.

“I was three tenths down before I got to Turn 1, the tyres were nowhere, and it was totally normal that we were slower and didn’t make it through.

“I am really disappointed. We didn’t need to take so many risks. It’s rare we make these mistakes. You get what you deserve if you don’t do things right.”

As Russell was dealt an early bath, the returning Ricciardo snuk through to Q2 by just 0.011 sec.

Ricciardo is back in the saddle after seven months on the sidelines but on his debut for AlphaTauri, the Australian out-qualified team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. He will line up a respectable 13th on the grid, four places ahead of Tsunoda.