Harvey Barnes completes move to Newcastle from Leicester

By Press Association
Harvey Barnes has joined Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harvey Barnes has joined Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle have completed their swoop for Leicester frontman Harvey Barnes after a protracted pursuit.

The 25-year-old wide-man, who has been in the Magpies’ sights for sometime, has signed a five-year contract after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee which it is understood could eventually amount to £38million.

Newcastle said in a statement: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of winger Harvey Barnes for an undisclosed fee.

“The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract.”

Barnes, who travelled to Tyneside last week to undergo a medical, is the third addition to a squad which finished fourth in last season’s Premier League with AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali and Odense striker Yankuba Minteh, who has been sent out on loan to Feyenoord, having arrived earlier this month.

A graduate of the Foxes’ Academy, he made 187 appearances for the club, which was relegated to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season, and is an FA Cup winner as well as a full England international.

Barnes, who scored 13 Premier League goals for City during the 2022-23 season, said: “I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club and for me it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I think it’s an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this; it’s high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”

Barnes’ capture is reward for the Magpies’ persistence and head coach Eddie Howe was delighted to have finally got his man.

Howe said: “Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time, so I’m delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United.

“He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

“He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Leicester thanked the player for his contribution during his time with the club.

A statement said: “After a proud 16-year association with Leicester City, Harvey departs with the thanks of all friends and colleagues at the football club for his contribution during that time and best wishes for his future career.”

Barnes’ arrival is likely to signal the departure of Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin, who was left out of the party which has travelled to the United States for the inaugural Premier League Summer Series as he held talks over his future having been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.