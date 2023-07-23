Departing Batley boss Craig Lingard says Wembley trip ‘our own Hollywood script’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Departing Batley boss Craig Lingard says Wembley trip ‘our own Hollywood script’

By Press Association
Batley Bulldogs are heading to Wembley for the first time in their long history (Mike Egerton/PA)

The west Yorkshire town of Batley is no stranger to Hollywood scripts having hosted the likes of Frank Sinatra and Jayne Mansfield in the heyday of the town’s famous Variety Club.

But Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard believes his side have written an equally improbable chapter in the town’s history after beating York Knights on Sunday to reach Wembley for the first time in their 143-year history.

Batley, who were the first winners of the rugby league Challenge Cup in 1898 and 1899 when the final was played at Headingley, will face Halifax Panthers in the 1895 Cup final for second and third-tier sides following the main final on August 12.

It will provide a fitting send-off for Lingard, who has graced the club as both a player and coach for nearly two decades, and will leave to join Castleford as a full-time assistant coach at the end of the season.

Lingard told the PA news agency: “It’s a very emotional feeling because this club have been such a big part of my life, and I guess with me leaving at the end of the year it’s our own version of a Hollywood script.

“So many great people have been through this club and to be part of the first group that will be going to Wembley is an unbelievable feeling.”

Music – Louis Armstrong – Batley, West Yorkshire
Louis Armstrong is among the Hollywood stars who visited Batley (PA Archive)

Lingard inspired Batley’s run to last year’s Championship Grand Final where they were beaten by Leigh, and they have defied the odds again this term as they currently sit third in the table, despite operating on one of the smallest budgets in the division.

“I have no regrets about my decision to leave – it was a case of what else could I achieve at a club that has done so much despite not spending a great deal of money,” added Lingard.

“We reached a Grand Final last year and we’re going to Wembley this year, and there is the possibility of reaching another Grand Final too. It is something that everybody at this club richly deserves.”