The Manchester weather frustrated England as their hopes of squaring the Ashes Series were dashed by relentless rain on Sunday after a disrupted day’s play on Saturday.

The weather also dampened spirits at the Open but not for American Brian Harman, who cruised to victory by six shots.

There were no such issues at the Women’s World Cup where England opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, while defending champions the United States beat Vietnam 3-0.

In Paris, Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

England captain Ben Stokes looks on with frustration as rain falls at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fans made their own entertainment with no play on the pitch (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root did their beset to enjoy themselves amid the frustration (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning The Open at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)

Harman celebrated his win on the 18th green (David Davies/PA)

Rory McIlroy plays from the rough on the 12th during day four of The Open at Royal Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

The weather hit Royal Liverpool too, with Alex Fitzpatrick making his way to the seventh green through the showers on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

England’s Georgia Stanway, third left, celebrates scoring against Haiti in the Women’s World Cup in Brisbane (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England players celebrate after their opening 1-0 win over Haiti (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Defending champions the United States opened their World Cup campaign with victory over Vietnam (Abbie Parr/AP)

Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive year in Paris (Daniel Cole/AP)

Red Bull made it a record 12 consecutive Grand Prix wins as Max Verstappen prevailed in Hungary (Denes Erdos/AP)

On Saturday, Lewis Hamilton celebrated taking pole position, but he could only finish fourth in Sunday’s race (Zsolt Czegledi/AP)