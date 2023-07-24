Celtic sign South Korean duo Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeon-kyu

Celtic have completed a double signing from South Korea by bringing in Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeon-kyu.

The signing of 21-year-old winger Yang from Gangwon was confirmed before the club announced they had also wrapped up a deal for 22-year-old midfielder Kwon from Busan I-Park.

Both players have signed five-year contracts and will link up with compatriot Oh Hyeon-gyu.

💚 #YangIsACelt! Highly-rated South Korean player, Hyunjun Yang, has signed for #CelticFC on a five-year deal – subject to international clearance! 🆕🙌 셀틱에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 🇰🇷🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 24, 2023

Manager Brendan Rodgers told Celtic’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Yang to the club and I’m sure he’s going to be another great addition to the squad.

“He’s a player that we’ve looked at closely and who we think will further enhance our attacking options which, of course, already include his fellow countryman Oh.

“He’s an exciting player who was the young player of the year in South Korea last season, which is an indication of his quality, and I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to having a big impact at the club.

“It’s also clear that he was very keen to make this move to Celtic, so I know he’ll be delighted that everything has now been agreed and we’re really looking forward to working with him.

🆕 #WelcomeKwon! 🇰🇷 We are delighted to announce that South Korean midfielder, Hyeokkyu Kwon, has joined the Club on a five-year deal – subject to international clearance ✍🍀 글래스고의 그린 앤 화이트에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 🟢⚪ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 24, 2023

“We’re also very pleased to bring Kwon to the club, on the same day that we’ve also announced the signing of Yang.

“Again, he is a player that the club has been aware of for some time, so it’s great that we’ve completed the deal and I know that the player is delighted with the move.

“We’re looking forward to both players joining up with the squad and playing their part in what we hope will be another successful campaign.”

Yang’s club had been hoping to keep him until the end of their season but the player made it clear he wanted an immediate transfer rather than waiting until the January window.

He said: “I’m very pleased to come to Celtic and I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and to begin training with them.

“This is a move that I wanted to make and so it is great to be here in Scotland now as a Celtic player.

“I have spoken to Hyeon-gyu Oh who has already told me great things about the club and its supporters, so I can’t wait to meet them and play in front of them.”

Kwon said: “This is a great move for me, to be joining the Scottish champions, and I am looking forward to working with the manager and the players.

“I know that Celtic is already very well-known back home, and I am sure the support will continue to increase now there are three South Korean players, and it will be good to play alongside them.”