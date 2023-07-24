Trevor Francis’ career in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trevor Francis’ career in pictures

By Press Association
Trevor Francis scored the goal that won the 1979 European Cup for Nottingham Forest. (PA Archives)
Former England forward and European Cup winner Trevor Francis died at the age of 69 on Monday.

The ex-Birmingham, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City striker was Britain’s first £1million footballer and enjoyed a fine career at home and abroad.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of Francis from our archives.

Francis began his career at Birmingham City - scoring 133 goals in 329 appearances for the Blues
Francis began his career at Birmingham City – scoring 133 goals in 329 appearances for the Blues. (PA Archive)
Francis became Britain's first £1million footballer when he was signed by Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough (right) in 1979
Francis became Britain’s first £1million footballer when he was signed by Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough (right) in 1979. (PA Archive)
Just months later, Francis headed in the only goal of the game as Forest won the 1979 European Cup with a 1-0 victory over Malmo
Just months later, Francis headed in the only goal of the game as Forest won the 1979 European Cup with a 1-0 victory over Malmo. (PA Archive)
The goal saw Francis get his hands on the European Cup - but he would miss the final a year later through injury
The goal saw Francis get his hands on the European Cup – but he would miss the final a year later through injury. (PA Archive)
Manchester City were Francis' next club, he moved to Maine Road in 1981 for just a single season
Manchester City were Francis’ next club, he moved to Maine Road in 1981 for just a single season. (PA Archive)
Francis scored 12 goals in 52 England caps and played at the 1982 World Cup. (PA Archive)
Francis scored 12 goals in 52 England caps and played at the 1982 World Cup. (PA Archive)
Francis returned to Birmingham in 1996 having been appointed manager at St Andrews
Francis returned to Birmingham in 1996 having been appointed manager at St Andrews. (David Jones/PA)
Francis was mobbed by fans after leading Birmingham to League Cup semi-final success against Ipswich in 2001 - they would go to lose to Liverpool in the final.
Francis was mobbed by fans after leading Birmingham to League Cup semi-final success against Ipswich in 2001 – they would go to lose to Liverpool in the final. (Nick Potts/PA)
Selhurst Park was the next stop for Francis after being appointed Crystal Palace boss in November 2001
Selhurst Park was the next stop for Francis after being appointed Crystal Palace boss in November 2001. (Matthew Fearn/PA)
Birmingham's Sky Bet Championship clash with Forest in 2014 was "Trevor Francis Day", with the former player of both sides in attendance
Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Forest in 2014 was “Trevor Francis Day”, with the former player of both sides in attendance. (Nigel French/PA)