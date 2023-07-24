Today at the World Cup: Ary Borges hat-trick has Brazil up and running

Ary Borges stole the headlines on day five of the Women’s World Cup as her hat-trick helped Brazil thrash tournament debutants Panama 4-0 in Adelaide.

There were also plenty of goals in Melbourne where Germany brushed aside Morocco 6-0, with captain Alexandra Popp bagging a brace, while Italy left it late to beat Argentina 1-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Monday’s action.

Borges powers Brazil

Ary Borges celebrates one of her three goals against Panama (James Elsby/AP).

Brazil’s opening match of the tournament was all about Borges, who scored the tournament’s first hat-trick and set up Bia Zaneratto for the other in a one-sided match in Group F.

The winger had a first-half brace, both headers from Debinha’s crosses, before her neat backheel laid on the third of the match for Zaneratto just three minutes into the second half.

Borges then headed in Brazil’s fourth 20 minutes from time to put her side in a strong position in the group after France’s draw with Jamaica.

Germany lay down a marker

Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany beat Morocco 6-0 (Hamish Blair/AP)

Germany, the world’s number two side, immediately set out their stall in Melbourne with a dominant performance against Morocco.

Captain Popp, who missed the Euro 2022 final against England with an injury picked up in the warm-up, found the net with two clinical headers inside the opening 45 minutes.

Klara Buhl then added a third early in the second half before Morocco crumbled, both Hanane Ait el Haj and Yasmin Mrabet putting through their own net.

Substitute Lea Schuller then added a sixth late on after Germany had struck the frame of the goal twice and had another ruled out for offside.

Italy snatch late victory

Cristiana Girelli celebrates her late winner for Italy (Abbie Parr/AP)

Cristiana Girelli came off the bench to make the difference for Italy as her 87th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Argentina.

Italy had been grown frustrated against a stubborn display from their opponents, with goals from Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti ruled out for offside.

Girelli came on to replace 16-year-old midfielder Giulio Dragoni, who justified her selection with a composed display in midfield.

Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team-mates after Italy’s winner against Argentina (Rafaela Pontes/AP)

