Football remembers Trevor Francis – Monday’s sporting social

Football

Tributes flooded in for Trevor Francis.

Deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Francis has died. A wonderful footballer and lovely man. Was a pleasure to work alongside him both on the pitch and on the telly. RIP Trevor. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 24, 2023

I’m absolutely devastated to hear about my old team mate Trevor Francis such a wonderful gentleman a friend and a terrible loss pic.twitter.com/tSRjM7sSBB — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) July 24, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the news that Trevor Francis has passed away aged 69. He won 52 caps and scored 12 goals – including two at the 1982 @FIFAWorldCup – for the #ThreeLions between 1977 and 1986. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/GNBeV4onDp — England (@England) July 24, 2023

Forever in our hearts, Trevor. pic.twitter.com/rTwtR7gTvB — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 24, 2023

Thank you for everything, Trevor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iYrEWi6RKL — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 24, 2023

James Maddison hit the target!

Wilfried Zaha said goodbye to Crystal Palace.

Harvey Barnes made his Newcastle debut without having a training session with his new club.

United released their new away kit.

Shrewsbury were thwarted.

Still waiting to get that one over the line. Someone else came in for him today apparently which has put a spanner in the works🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/wznsPuBqNl — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsburytown) July 24, 2023

England defender Esme Morgan reveals all to Jill Scott.

"We'd explicitly been told you better be there at this time, and obviously I wasn't because I was at the front door!"@_esmemorgan on missing the all-important call from Sarina 🤣#LionessesDownUnder pic.twitter.com/P1IoqCoSkx — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 24, 2023

Jude Bellingham enjoyed his first outing as a Real Madrid player.

Cricket

Australia hit back.

Good tweet crew, who holds them 😂👍 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) July 24, 2023

Apologies… Pat and the team had control over the weather 🥱🙄 https://t.co/7H6UlwRP0y — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) July 24, 2023

Isa Guha continued the lookalike banter.

Formula One

Lando Norris was still celebrating his second-successive runners-up finish.

Max Verstappen salvaged his broken winner’s trophy.

Valtteri Bottas was already looking towards this weekend’s race at Spa.