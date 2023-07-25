On this day in 2015: Dina Asher-Smith breaks 11-second barrier for 100m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2015: Dina Asher-Smith breaks 11-second barrier for 100m

By Press Association
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates becoming the first British woman to run the 100m in under 11 seconds (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to break the 11-second barrier in the 100 metres on this day in 2015.

At the Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games, the then 19-year-old clocked a time of 10.99 seconds in her heat at London’s Olympic Stadium whilst also trimming 0.03 seconds from her own British record.

Even though Asher-Smith finished in fourth place behind Dafne Schippers in the final having run a time of 11.06, it did not overshadow her earlier achievement.

Athletics – 2015 Sainsbury’s British Championships – Day Three – Alexander Stadium
Asher-Smith ran 10.99 to break the record (Nigel French/PA)

Asher-Smith said: “I’m in the 10 seconds now so I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I felt like I was in good shape, but feeling in good shape and then doing it are two very different things.

“When I crossed the line and saw the time I was beaming. I’m really, really happy. I was like, ‘What on earth have I just run?’”

Athletics – Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games – Day Two – The Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
The time of 10.99 trimmed 0.03 seconds off her own record (Martin Rickett/PA)

The record for Asher-Smith launched her as a force on the world stage.

Winning Olympic bronze in the 4x100m relay in Rio in 2016, she also went on to complete a sprint double and anchored the sprint relay squad to win gold at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin.

Asher-Smith went on the achieve bigger things at the 2019 World Championships where she claimed silver in the 100 metres with a time of 10.83, and took the 200m title in 21.88, both British records.