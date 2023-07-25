Football rumours: Premier League clubs scramble for Kylian Mbappe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Premier League clubs scramble for Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris St Germain this summer (Niall Carson/PA)
What the papers say

A host of clubs have been linked with Kylian Mbappe after Paris St Germain gave permission for the French superstar striker to negotiate with Saudi team Al Hilal, who have made a world-record bid of £259million for his services. According to various publications, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have reportedly made contact with PSG about the 24-year-old.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
France striker Randal Kolo Muani (right) has been linked with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

United have opened up their scope for a striker, according to the Daily Mail, and they are set to make a formal bid to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund this week. The Times says they are willing to pay £60m for the 20-year-old Denmark international, while Atalanta are asking for £86.5m. United are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, according to the Mirror.

The Independent says if Mbappe leaves PSG, the French giants could then meet Tottenham’s £100million asking price for England striker Harry Kane.

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher could be on the move (John Walton/PA)

The race for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly narrowed down to two clubs, with Tottenham and West Ham best placed to sign the 23-year-old, the Evening Standard says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Villa Park
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been linked to Inter Milan (Jacob King/PA)

Emiliano Martinez: Inter Milan have offered Aston Villa £12.5million for their Argentina World Cup-winning goalkeeper after selling Andre Onana to Manchester United, according to TyC Sports Argentina.

Andrea Cambiaso: Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have both contacted Juventus about the 23-year-old defender, Tuttosport reports.