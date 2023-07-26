Property, Nolans, Toby Carvery – ventures of Spurs’ billionaire owner Joe Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property, Nolans, Toby Carvery – ventures of Spurs’ billionaire owner Joe Lewis

By Press Association
Joe Lewis became majority owner of Spurs in 2001 (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Lewis became majority owner of Spurs in 2001 (Nick Potts/PA)

Joe Lewis’ journey from leaving school at 15 to having an estimated worth of £5billion has included currency trading, property development, Toby Carvery, the Nolan Sisters and – most notably – Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

The 86-year-old is rarely in attendance when Spurs – the club in which he has majority ownership – host Premier League rivals at their state-of-the-art stadium.

The 62,850-seater venue opened in 2019 just six miles up the road from Bow, where Lewis was born in 1937. He went on to purchase Spurs from fellow east-end businessman Lord Sugar in 2001 for £22million.

Unlike Sugar, however, he seldom watches the team he owns, with chairman Daniel Levy the more recognised senior figure at the club, with Lewis based in the Bahamas or aboard his superyacht, Aviva.

Joe Lewis (right) and chairman Daniel Levy together during a rare appearance at a Tottenham game (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Lewis (right) and chairman Daniel Levy together during a rare appearance at a Tottenham game (Mike Egerton/PA)

His varied business ventures have previously seen Lewis launch the singing career of the Nolans in his London club, hand Robert Earl – the founder of Planet Hollywood – his first job and host the Tavistock Cup golf tournament, in which the likes of Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Sir Nick Faldo and Sergio Garcia have all played.

Lewis himself emerged from humble backgrounds, taking over – and eventually selling – the family catering company which gave him his first pay-cheque after leaving school.

Currency trading saw Lewis amass the majority of his early fortune and he benefited hugely on the events of ‘Black Wednesday’ – the sterling crisis in September 1992 which was caused by the British government withdrawing currency from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism – which Lewis had backed would occur.

The Nolans were given their big break by Lewis (PA Archive)
The Nolans were given their big break by Lewis (PA Archive)

It is through Tavistock Group – in which he is the primary investor – that Lewis owns Spurs, the ENIC Group purchasing the club 22 years ago.

Investments – largely in the United States – in finance, restaurants (including British chains Toby Carvery and All Bar One), resorts, energy, manufacturing and agriculture also form parts of the Tavistock Group, founded in 1975 and named after the Tavistock Catering firm in which Lewis had worked alongside his father.

ENIC’s ownership of Tottenham has led to an increasingly fraught relationship with fans who believe not enough money is being invested into the team to allow them to challenge for major honours.

The 2008 League Cup remains the only trophy won since Lewis took ownership of the club and, while Levy, in a more high-profile role, has been criticised for some time, the last few seasons have seen ENIC also come under increasing pressure.

The news of Lewis’ charges over alleged insider trading will do nothing to help build that bridge with supporters.

New head coach Ange Postecoglou will no doubt have to answer questions on the subject, while the uncertain future of Harry Kane, the club’s all-time record goalscorer, only adds to the unrest.