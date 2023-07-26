Ben Stokes has no worries over James Anderson in fifth Ashes Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Stokes has no worries over James Anderson in fifth Ashes Test

By Press Association
Ben Stokes (left) has no concerns over James Anderson (Mike Egerton/PA)
England captain Ben Stokes had no qualms about thrusting James Anderson into this week’s Ashes decider, insisting the veteran remains “the greatest fast bowler to play the game”.

Stokes named an unchanged XI at the Kia Oval, where his side will be attempting to draw the series 2-2 and spoil Australia’s party, keeping faith with a player who turns 41 on day four.

Anderson’s longevity remains jaw-dropping, but he has struggled to make an impression this summer with just four wickets at 76.75. He has made it clear he is not planning on retirement any time soon and will continue to be available as long as he is wanted.

And Stokes, who overlooked the claims of the up-and-coming Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson, is more than happy to have him.

“James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he’s still looking as good as he was two years ago,” said the skipper.

“Although he’s not had the impact or the wickets he would have liked to in this series, he’s a quality bowler and quality performer. To have nearly 700 Test wickets is phenomenal, and to be able to do it all around the world as well.”

Stokes also paid tribute to his other veteran seamer, Stuart Broad, who has defied all expectations and a draining schedule to play six Tests in a row this summer and tops the Ashes charts with 18 victims.

Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad is the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes (John Walton/PA)

“It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series but he’s been incredible for us,” said Stokes.

“He’s put in some incredible performances throughout the Test matches, but also been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game numerous times, which is something he’s done throughout his whole career.

“He’s the leading wicket-taker and it’s very hard to look past someone like that. At 37 years old that’s testament to how much work he puts in off the field to keep turning out for England on the field.”

Ben Stokes backed Pat Cummins as Australia captain
Ben Stokes backed Pat Cummins as Australia captain (John Walton/PA)

While Stokes is eager to ensure Australia end their tour on a bum note, he had a word of support for his opposite number.

Pat Cummins has seen his captaincy come under scrutiny after defeat at Headingley and a three-day thrashing at Old Trafford before rain spared Australia, with some critics Down Under suggesting it is time for him to pass on the mantle.

“I’m not sure why someone would say he should give it up,” he said.

“I don’t know who has made those comments but I think he’s done a great job for Australian cricket. It’s probably a little bit unwarranted from whoever said that – and that’s coming from an Englishman.”