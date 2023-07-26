Barbie song interrupts Stokes’ press conference – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 26 2023, 5.47pm Share Barbie song interrupts Stokes’ press conference – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4590349/barbie-song-interrupts-stokes-press-conference-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Ben Stokes’ press conference was interrupted by a Barbie song (John Walton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 26. Football Harry Kane reflected on Spurs’ trip to Asia. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) A bittersweet game for Ryan Reynolds. Massive thanks to @ManUtd for the incredible opportunity to play against a legendary Premier league side. 🤯 ❤️ https://t.co/lbSE7kbjM6— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2023 Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/CclAD42nFw— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2023 Jill Scott will be immortalised in comic-book form. Defo looks like me thanks @BeanoOfficial 👏👏👏 https://t.co/q4XIWRiiFc— Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) July 26, 2023 Ray Parlour enjoyed himself. Kettlebells beers with @Lauren12arsenal 😳😂🍻 pic.twitter.com/zgtLwiIHBv— Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) July 26, 2023 Erling Haaland thanked Japan. Thank you Japan 🇯🇵 for the love and support!ありがとう、日本 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MNk1zmAMLp— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 26, 2023 Ian Wright was made to feel welcome in New Zealand. The most incredible pōwhiri (welcome) at Te Kura a iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano this morning. And then we played football. Green bibs lost 3-1 but I scored 🥹😎♥️📍🇳🇿 Otaki, North Island #FIFAWWC #BeyondGreatness #WrightysDiary pic.twitter.com/iVEXRFWljA— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 26, 2023 President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema praised the women’s football team for their efforts at the World Cup. Immensely proud of @Copper_Queens’ debut at #FIFAWomensWorldCup Despite the outcome, we recognise that every loss is a chance to learn & grow. Let's build on this experience, invest in more competitive friendlies & a stronger women's domestic league to nurture our talent. 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/qHFcRNS5Oh— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) July 26, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes was rudely interrupted by Mark Wood’s choice of music. 🎙️ As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference…Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun 😂Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eXWeRhaEiK— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2023 Kevin Pietersen was on safari. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A4Q5du9CAR— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 26, 2023 Azeem Rafiq urged the rain to stay away from The Oval. Looking forward to the Oval later in week – please stay away rain 🙂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/PZJtxuWXz7— Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) July 26, 2023 Stuart Broad reminisced. Watched this from the new Radcliffe Road end as a 12 year old. Absolutely loved the spectacle & drama. Grew my love for the game! ❤️ https://t.co/Cg4X2HvOSs— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 26, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor caught World Cup fever. Iconic moment in Irish football just now! The ladies running the show! Scored from the corner WOW! Captain McCabe! 🇮🇪— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 26, 2023 Ireland, ladies, you were magnificent today! Head Up and Keep Building! Because I tell you one thing, this is happening in our lifetime! McCabe, you are a machine! Some great lessons learned here. Take them and go forward! Its only starting. It’s not even 10mins into this game 🇮🇪— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 26, 2023 Cycling Sir Chris Hoy was a proud husband. Well done @SarraHoy @michaelcokane @Blisscharity and @Specsavers! ❤️ https://t.co/BX5mYu11BA— Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) July 26, 2023 Golf It was a dog’s life for Padraig Harrington ahead of the Senior Open. More progress for Wilson and Setanta. pic.twitter.com/c54l3AOn0T— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 25, 2023 Athletics Usain Bolt geared up for the 2024 Olympics. Until we meet again @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/BcNyly3VTx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 26, 2023 Boxing Alexander Usyk was ready for battle. Power time , 1 month 💣 💥🇺🇦🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/WNpADn25Dm— Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) July 26, 2023