Barbie song interrupts Stokes’ press conference – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 26.

Football

Harry Kane reflected on Spurs’ trip to Asia.

A bittersweet game for Ryan Reynolds.

Massive thanks to @ManUtd for the incredible opportunity to play against a legendary Premier league side. 🤯 ❤️ https://t.co/lbSE7kbjM6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2023

Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/CclAD42nFw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2023

Jill Scott will be immortalised in comic-book form.

Defo looks like me thanks @BeanoOfficial 👏👏👏 https://t.co/q4XIWRiiFc — Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) July 26, 2023

Ray Parlour enjoyed himself.

Erling Haaland thanked Japan.

Thank you Japan 🇯🇵 for the love and support!ありがとう、日本 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MNk1zmAMLp — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 26, 2023

Ian Wright was made to feel welcome in New Zealand.

The most incredible pōwhiri (welcome) at Te Kura a iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano this morning. And then we played football. Green bibs lost 3-1 but I scored 🥹😎♥️ 📍🇳🇿 Otaki, North Island #FIFAWWC #BeyondGreatness #WrightysDiary pic.twitter.com/iVEXRFWljA — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 26, 2023

President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema praised the women’s football team for their efforts at the World Cup.

Immensely proud of @Copper_Queens’ debut at #FIFAWomensWorldCup Despite the outcome, we recognise that every loss is a chance to learn & grow. Let's build on this experience, invest in more competitive friendlies & a stronger women's domestic league to nurture our talent. 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/qHFcRNS5Oh — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) July 26, 2023

Cricket

Ben Stokes was rudely interrupted by Mark Wood’s choice of music.

🎙️ As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference… Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun 😂 Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eXWeRhaEiK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2023

Kevin Pietersen was on safari.

Azeem Rafiq urged the rain to stay away from The Oval.

Looking forward to the Oval later in week – please stay away rain 🙂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/PZJtxuWXz7 — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) July 26, 2023

Stuart Broad reminisced.

Watched this from the new Radcliffe Road end as a 12 year old. Absolutely loved the spectacle & drama. Grew my love for the game! ❤️ https://t.co/Cg4X2HvOSs — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 26, 2023

MMA

Conor McGregor caught World Cup fever.

Iconic moment in Irish football just now! The ladies running the show! Scored from the corner WOW! Captain McCabe! 🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 26, 2023

Ireland, ladies, you were magnificent today! Head Up and Keep Building! Because I tell you one thing, this is happening in our lifetime! McCabe, you are a machine! Some great lessons learned here. Take them and go forward! Its only starting. It’s not even 10mins into this game 🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 26, 2023

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy was a proud husband.

Golf

It was a dog’s life for Padraig Harrington ahead of the Senior Open.

More progress for Wilson and Setanta. pic.twitter.com/c54l3AOn0T — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 25, 2023

Athletics

Usain Bolt geared up for the 2024 Olympics.

Boxing

Alexander Usyk was ready for battle.