Manchester United’s scoring struggles continue in 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester United’s scoring struggles continue in 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid

By Press Association
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, left, blocks out as he passes the ball in front of Real Madrid defender David Alaba (Michael Wyke/AP)
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, left, blocks out as he passes the ball in front of Real Madrid defender David Alaba (Michael Wyke/AP)

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United’s inability to take their chances against Real Madrid “absolutely” emphasised their need for a new striker.

The Red Devils fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Spanish giants under the NRG Stadium roof in Houston on Wednesday evening.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a lovely clipped finish and substitute Joselu wrapped up a 2-0 Madrid win with a stunning acrobatic strike at the death.

United had chances of their own but failed to score with any of their 14 attempts – an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Texas emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: “Absolutely.

“There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start, and scoring goals.

“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

“It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”

United are pushing to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with talks over a deal under way and other potential attacking irons in the fire as they look to bring in a frontman.

The Old Trafford side have already brought in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, with the latter making his bow in Houston.

“I think good, solid,” Ten Hag said of Onana’s display. “Two very good saves.

“He was there in the moment the team needed him, so he did his job. I think he integrated well in our team.

“This is the first game and detail, we have a lot of work to do between him and the defending part (of the team).

“You could see with the second goal where we are not close at the back post. It can’t be that and goals will come there.

“There are things that are rules we have to follow, and they’ll come quick, that we integrate that into our way of play.”

Champions Tour Man United Real Madrid Soccer
Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Real Madrid (Michael Wyke/AP)

The main negative on the night was the early injury to Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old impressed from the start against Arsenal on Saturday and was entrusted from kick-off in Houston, only to end the night on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.

“You never can tell straight after a game, so we have to wait for what it is,” Ten Hag said. “Hopefully he’s not too bad, then chances will come.

“I wanted to see on which levels he could play.

“Against Arsenal we were pleased with his performance, so I wanted to see if he can repeat that some days after.

“From thereon, we set conclusions and now I just have to wait for the diagnosis.

“Then from thereon, we will set conclusions.”