On this day in 2021: Manchester United agree Raphael Varane deal

By Press Association
Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United announced they had agreed a deal to sign centre-half Raphael Varane, on this day in 2021.

The French international arrived at Old Trafford on a four-year deal from Real Madrid, ending a 10-year stay at the Bernabeu.

A statement from United read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

During his time with Madrid Varane won three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, four UEFA Champions League crowns and four FIFA Club World Cups.

The 2018 World Cup winner’s transfer to United was officially completed on August 14 following a delay due to the need for a visa, isolation and medical.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down,” Varane said.

Raphael Varane
Varane helped United win the Carabao Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.”

Varane won his first piece of silverware with United in February 2023, lifting the Carabao Cup after beating Newcastle 2-0.