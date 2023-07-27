Harry Brook goes on the attack as England make most of missed Australian chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harry Brook goes on the attack as England make most of missed Australian chances

By Press Association
Harry Brook hits out against Australia (John Walton/PA).
Harry Brook hits out against Australia (John Walton/PA).

Harry Brook took advantage of Australia’s sloppy catching, lifting England to 131 for three after a mini-collapse on the first morning of the Ashes finale at the Kia Oval.

The momentum swung back and forth on several occasions in an opening session that exemplified the blockbuster entertainment the series has thrived on, with Brook’s fearless strokeplay edging it for the hosts at lunch.

He was 48 not out from 41 balls at the interval, with seven fours and two audacious sixes under his belt, leaving wicketkeeper Alex Carey ruing every run.

Carey put down a low chance from Brook on just five, getting his glove to the ball but failing to hang on in what could prove a costly moment.

Australia’s handling had already let them down earlier, with both England openers given a life.

Pat Cummins sent the hosts in under cloudy skies but found Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in resistant mood, posting a lively stand of 62 in just 12 overs.

Both men were dropped at slip, David Warner shelling a regulation chance from Duckett and Steve Smith failing to pull off a one-handed dive off Crawley, but got the scoreboard moving with some dashing shots.

Joe Root chops a Josh Hazlewood delivery on to his stumps
Joe Root chops a Josh Hazlewood delivery on to his stumps (John Walton/PA).

With plenty of seam movement on offer, Australia stuck at their task and finally asserted themselves in helpful conditions as they picked up three for 11 to halt the home side’s charge.

The initial breakthrough was a soft one, Duckett strangled down the leg side as Mitch Marsh brushed a glove on the way through to Carey.

It had been an exciting knock from the Nottinghamshire man, who made 41 at exactly a run a ball and got the crowd on their feet when he advanced down the pitch at Josh Hazlewood and clubbed him for a rollicking four.

Cummins, comfortably the pick of the attack, doubled down when he squared up Crawley and saw a thick edge sprayed to Smith, who made no mistake this time.

Harry Brook goes on the offensive
Harry Brook goes on the offensive (Mike Egerton/PA).

England’s sticky period took a turn for the worse when Joe Root dragged a Hazlewood delivery into his own stumps for just five, with Australia now ahead of the game at 73 for three.

But Moeen Ali bolted the door at number three, making a quiet 10 not out, and Brook flourished after his edge off Cummins failed to stick with Carey.

He enjoyed a couple of streaky fours through the cordon but soon began imposing himself with booming drives and an outrageous blow over midwicket that would have dented Marsh’s pride.

His second six was just as brash, stepping inside the line against Mitchell Starc to flash him up and over fine-leg with the lunch break in sight.