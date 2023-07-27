Jordan Henderson ‘brand’ is dead after Saudi move – Thomas Hitzlsperger

Former Aston Villa and Everton midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger has questioned Jordan Henderson’s support for LGBT+ issues after the Liverpool captain made his controversial move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The 41-year-old came out as gay in 2014 and was the highest-profile footballer to do so.

Henderson’s move to the Middle East has been criticised due to his alliance with LGBT+ groups and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

So Jordan Henderson finally gets his move to 🇸🇦. Fair play to him, he can play wherever he wants to play. Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead! I did believe for a while that his support for the 🏳️‍🌈 community would be genuine. Silly me… — Thomas Hitzlsperger (@ThomasHitz) July 27, 2023

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, while the state stands accused of a host of other abuses including placing harsh restrictions on women’s rights and the right to political protest.

