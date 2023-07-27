Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association July 27 2023, 6.44pm Share Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4594036/jordan-henderson-left-liverpool-for-al-ettifaq-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Jordan Henderson (Joe Giddens/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27. Football Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq. Thank you, @JHenderson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gxp915hMDf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2023 An emotional farewell from the Reds to the skipper ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8yBeC7iQW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2023 “You are a legend. I know people say recently we use that word slightly too often, I can tell you, that it’s not in your case.“The boss says goodbye to the skipper @JHenderson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0QgjshRYTn— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2023 Skipper, where do I start? The one constant factor in my career since my debut. My Liverpool and England journey we have been together since day 1. To have shared every dressing room with you is something ill always cherish. A constant inspiration to me and the perfect role model… pic.twitter.com/pgBk6Fn28Z— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 27, 2023 Anyone fancy a cuppa? 🏴 ☕#Ettifaq pic.twitter.com/4uXCSdHe24— Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 27, 2023 A leader 💪🏻 A warrior ⚔️We’re simply thrilled to have him ❤️💚Henderson is ETTIFAQI 🟢✨#HendersonEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/GIj8kggxtn— Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 27, 2023 David Silva retired. Muchas gracias…fútbol pic.twitter.com/HoB6TPojAd— David Silva (@21LVA) July 27, 2023 pic.twitter.com/clkXVGp2Kb— David Silva (@21LVA) July 27, 2023 What an incredible career. Wishing you all the best for the future, El Mago! 🪄 https://t.co/ATsr6e7BOl pic.twitter.com/4AyxIAqhLn— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 27, 2023 🪄𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴. Farewell, magician 💙#Forever21LVA | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/4KWzQ6mdqK— Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) July 27, 2023 An incredible career! Enjoy retirement, David ❤️— Premier League (@premierleague) July 27, 2023 Mi querido Silvinho, solo los magos de verdad hacen magia. Gracias por compartir la tuya con nosotros, @21LVA Un abrazo grande. Te deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa. pic.twitter.com/vG1x1eK2Qx— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 27, 2023 Jude Bellingham enjoyed himself. More minutes. More fun.🤍#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cYCdhpCjFj— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 27, 2023 Arsenal beat Barcelona in California. Greetings from LA! 😉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WeZwfnRfwU— Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) July 27, 2023 🇺🇸 US Tour finished up with a strong win 💪🏼 Thank you for all the great support everywhere we visited. pic.twitter.com/cO4eYrD1oD— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) July 27, 2023 Happy to make my debut for this club @fcbarcelona 🔵🔴 But still some work in front of us until the new season starts … ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ygJwKAxuuQ— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) July 27, 2023 Reece James was a proud man. been a long time since I’ve played, but felt good to be back out there again. another step in the right direction. honoured to have captained my team yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qHftnxWiGg— Reece James (@ReeceJames) July 27, 2023 Ian Wright bumped into Nigel De Jong. 🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱♥️♥️ @NDJ_Official pic.twitter.com/rKkfoWBN9z— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 27, 2023 Lucy Bronze has come a long way. 'The first time I won the PFA award, I was studying and working in @Dominos_UK.' @LucyBronze reflects on the incredible growth of women's football and winning two PFA POTY awards. 🏆Watch https://t.co/wnuF2YF0qH #PFA50 | @LiamMacdevitt 🤝 https://t.co/yvRI3pgtdP pic.twitter.com/lC7RDNSjy0— Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) July 27, 2023 Steven Gerrard dined out with his team. Hibernian got creative. Is that a Fish?! pic.twitter.com/vQRFQa4TVK— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 27, 2023 Leicester took in some culture. A special temple trip during our time in Thailand 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/oQO4jn98dJ— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 27, 2023 Not a rum deal. Captain Morgan ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/Me753zkHPU— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 27, 2023 Exeter were on their golf game. ⛳️ Thanks for having us @WP_Golf! #ECFC #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/ab50JWpBLK— Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) July 27, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes was not happy with Mark Wood. What have you done, @MAWood33? 😂📲 IG/@benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/pZlOZl32cE— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2023 “What a shot! That nearly got me!” Zak Crawley had to take evasive action. 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/aNwnL5CrY4 pic.twitter.com/efIe899MJh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2023 Boxing Eddie Hearn had a chat with Piers Morgan. Formula One George Russell and photographer Daniel Ricciardo flew to Belgium. Spa bound with my new content creator… 🍯🦡🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6fQHTBe39Y— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 27, 2023 But were greeted by rain. A rainy day in Spa doesn't dampen the smiles on Charles, Daniel and George's faces! ☺️🌧️#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ypZM2yxiCv— Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2023