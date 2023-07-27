Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Football

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq.

An emotional farewell from the Reds to the skipper ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8yBeC7iQW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2023

“You are a legend. I know people say recently we use that word slightly too often, I can tell you, that it’s not in your case.“ The boss says goodbye to the skipper @JHenderson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0QgjshRYTn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2023

Skipper, where do I start? The one constant factor in my career since my debut. My Liverpool and England journey we have been together since day 1. To have shared every dressing room with you is something ill always cherish. A constant inspiration to me and the perfect role model… pic.twitter.com/pgBk6Fn28Z — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 27, 2023

A leader 💪🏻 A warrior ⚔️ We’re simply thrilled to have him ❤️💚 Henderson is ETTIFAQI 🟢✨#HendersonEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/GIj8kggxtn — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 27, 2023

David Silva retired.

What an incredible career. Wishing you all the best for the future, El Mago! 🪄 https://t.co/ATsr6e7BOl pic.twitter.com/4AyxIAqhLn — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 27, 2023

An incredible career! Enjoy retirement, David ❤️ — Premier League (@premierleague) July 27, 2023

Mi querido Silvinho, solo los magos de verdad hacen magia. Gracias por compartir la tuya con nosotros, @21LVA Un abrazo grande. Te deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa. pic.twitter.com/vG1x1eK2Qx — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 27, 2023

Jude Bellingham enjoyed himself.

Arsenal beat Barcelona in California.

🇺🇸 US Tour finished up with a strong win 💪🏼 Thank you for all the great support everywhere we visited. pic.twitter.com/cO4eYrD1oD — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) July 27, 2023

Happy to make my debut for this club @fcbarcelona 🔵🔴 But still some work in front of us until the new season starts … ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ygJwKAxuuQ — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) July 27, 2023

Reece James was a proud man.

been a long time since I’ve played, but felt good to be back out there again. another step in the right direction. honoured to have captained my team yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qHftnxWiGg — Reece James (@ReeceJames) July 27, 2023

Ian Wright bumped into Nigel De Jong.

Lucy Bronze has come a long way.

'The first time I won the PFA award, I was studying and working in @Dominos_UK.' @LucyBronze reflects on the incredible growth of women's football and winning two PFA POTY awards. 🏆 Watch https://t.co/wnuF2YF0qH #PFA50 | @LiamMacdevitt 🤝 https://t.co/yvRI3pgtdP pic.twitter.com/lC7RDNSjy0 — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) July 27, 2023

Steven Gerrard dined out with his team.

Hibernian got creative.

Is that a Fish?! pic.twitter.com/vQRFQa4TVK — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 27, 2023

Leicester took in some culture.

A special temple trip during our time in Thailand 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/oQO4jn98dJ — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 27, 2023

Not a rum deal.

Exeter were on their golf game.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was not happy with Mark Wood.

“What a shot! That nearly got me!” Zak Crawley had to take evasive action.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn had a chat with Piers Morgan.

Formula One

George Russell and photographer Daniel Ricciardo flew to Belgium.

Spa bound with my new content creator… 🍯🦡🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6fQHTBe39Y — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 27, 2023

But were greeted by rain.