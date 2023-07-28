Lauren James stars as England edge out Denmark – player ratings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lauren James stars as England edge out Denmark – player ratings

By Press Association
England beat Denmark 1-0 courtesy of Lauren James’ first-half strike (Zac Goodwin/PA)
MARY EARPS: England’s number one was reliable once again and dealt with everything that came her way including an important save from Katrine Veje’s dangerous effort in the second half. 8 (out of 10).

LUCY BRONZE: The Barcelona defender marshalled the right flank and battled high up the pitch to provide England’s attackers with dangerous crosses and passing options throughout. 8

MILLIE BRIGHT: It was a clean sheet and a composed performance from Bright, who often drove with the ball into midfield and showed her passing ability to start England’s attacks. 7

ALEX GREENWOOD: The centre-back impressed whenever she was called upon and often fizzed passes into the midfield with her preferred left boot. 6

RACHEL DALY: Pressed into the left-back position, Daly combined well with Lauren James down the left early in the game before being pegged back. Lost Danish substitute Amalie Vangsgaard for her late header against the post. 6

GEORGIA STANWAY: Stanway conducted the tempo well as England dominated the early stages, however she began to lose the midfield battle late on which saw Denmark grow in confidence. 6

KEIRA WALSH: Looked confident on the pitch as England dominated possession, before she was replaced in the first half with a serious-looking knee injury. 6

ELLA TOONE: The midfielder’s energy was a positive for England but she struggled to combine with Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly in crucial areas before she was replaced late on. 6

LAUREN JAMES : The Chelsea youngster’s sumptuous strike from outside the box in sixth minute gave England the victory. James went from strength to strength with a series of exciting runs which would have impressed Sarina Wiegman. 8

CHLOE KELLY: Kelly contributed defensively to cover for the attacking Bronze but also came alive with the ball at her feet to create chances for England. The Manchester City winger provided a series of testing corners but could have been more clinical in the second half when she failed to make the final pass. 7

ALESSIA RUSSO: It was a quiet performance from Arsenal’s new striker, who struggled for service up front. However, she pressed hard off the ball to ensure England took all three points. 5

SUBSTITUTES

LAURA COOMBS (for Walsh, 38): Coombs had big shoes to fill when she replaced Walsh in the first half and rarely put a foot wrong. 6

BETHANY ENGLAND (for Russo, 76): England came on when the momentum had shifted in favour of Denmark but had one opportunity with a header which she failed to put on target. 6 

LAUREN HEMP (for Toone, 76) It was a strong cameo from Hemp, who showed her worth by running at the defence and putting in testing crosses. 7