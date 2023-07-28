Lauren James stars as England edge out Denmark – player ratings

MARY EARPS: England’s number one was reliable once again and dealt with everything that came her way including an important save from Katrine Veje’s dangerous effort in the second half. 8 (out of 10).

LUCY BRONZE: The Barcelona defender marshalled the right flank and battled high up the pitch to provide England’s attackers with dangerous crosses and passing options throughout. 8

MILLIE BRIGHT: It was a clean sheet and a composed performance from Bright, who often drove with the ball into midfield and showed her passing ability to start England’s attacks. 7

ALEX GREENWOOD: The centre-back impressed whenever she was called upon and often fizzed passes into the midfield with her preferred left boot. 6

RACHEL DALY: Pressed into the left-back position, Daly combined well with Lauren James down the left early in the game before being pegged back. Lost Danish substitute Amalie Vangsgaard for her late header against the post. 6

GEORGIA STANWAY: Stanway conducted the tempo well as England dominated the early stages, however she began to lose the midfield battle late on which saw Denmark grow in confidence. 6

KEIRA WALSH: Looked confident on the pitch as England dominated possession, before she was replaced in the first half with a serious-looking knee injury. 6

ELLA TOONE: The midfielder’s energy was a positive for England but she struggled to combine with Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly in crucial areas before she was replaced late on. 6

LAUREN JAMES : The Chelsea youngster’s sumptuous strike from outside the box in sixth minute gave England the victory. James went from strength to strength with a series of exciting runs which would have impressed Sarina Wiegman. 8

CHLOE KELLY: Kelly contributed defensively to cover for the attacking Bronze but also came alive with the ball at her feet to create chances for England. The Manchester City winger provided a series of testing corners but could have been more clinical in the second half when she failed to make the final pass. 7

ALESSIA RUSSO: It was a quiet performance from Arsenal’s new striker, who struggled for service up front. However, she pressed hard off the ball to ensure England took all three points. 5

SUBSTITUTES

LAURA COOMBS (for Walsh, 38): Coombs had big shoes to fill when she replaced Walsh in the first half and rarely put a foot wrong. 6

BETHANY ENGLAND (for Russo, 76): England came on when the momentum had shifted in favour of Denmark but had one opportunity with a header which she failed to put on target. 6

LAUREN HEMP (for Toone, 76) It was a strong cameo from Hemp, who showed her worth by running at the defence and putting in testing crosses. 7