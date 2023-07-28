Danilo ‘already in love with Rangers’ after completing move on five-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Danilo ‘already in love with Rangers’ after completing move on five-year deal

By Press Association
Michael Beale makes another addition to Rangers squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale makes another addition to Rangers squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Danilo claims he “is so in love already” with Rangers after joining the Ibrox club on a five-year deal from Feyenoord, subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old striker from Brazil becomes Michael Beale’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window in a move that had been long in the making.

Reports claimed Rangers offered up to £6million for Danilo but Beale played that down in midweek.

Danilo told the club’s official website that he was “super happy” to join the Light Blues.

He said: “I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters.

“I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team.

“It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”

Starting his career in Brazil, Danilo made the move to the Netherlands and has featured for Ajax, FC Twente and Feyenoord.

He has won the Eredivisie title twice, firstly with Ajax in 2021/22 and with Feyenoord last season.

Beale said: “Danilo is a player that I have personally been aware of since his time at Ajax. He had a breakthrough year on loan at FC Twente and then back at Ajax before joining Feyenoord last summer.

“He has won the Dutch title in both of the last two seasons and his goal per minute ratio is very good.

“He is an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he is one that I believe is a good fit for our squad and he will give us another big option in the attacking areas of the pitch.

“The discussions were ongoing for some time, so I am delighted that we finally have him at our club.

“Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward – this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers. We wish him every success here at Rangers.”

Danilo will travel to Germany with the squad on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Hoffenheim.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun have already arrived at Rangers and it is expected they will be joined this summer by Jose Cifuentes.

Beale revealed Rangers have already secured a pre-contract agreement with Los Angeles FC for the Ecuadorian midfielder but are looking to bring the move forward.