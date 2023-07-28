Chelsea agree resolution over finances that sees them hand over £8.57m to UEFA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea agree resolution over finances that sees them hand over £8.57m to UEFA

By Press Association
Chelsea have agreed to pay 10million euros to UEFA (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Chelsea have agreed a resolution with UEFA that will see them hand over 10million euros (£8.57million) after owning up to “incomplete financial reporting” under the Roman Abramovich regime.

A new ownership group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May last year from Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

UEFA, which has also banned Juventus from competing in the Europa Conference League this season due to financial irregularities, confirmed it was approached “proactively” by the Boehly-led consortium.

A view outside Stamford Bridge
They detected instances of partial financial information being submitted in historical transactions occurring between 2012 and 2019, breaching UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

A UEFA statement said: “Following its assessment, including the applicable statute of limitations, the CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) First Chamber entered into a settlement agreement with the club which has agreed to pay a financial contribution of 10million euros to fully resolve the reported matters.”

The sanction represents another blow for Chelsea’s current owners after a disappointing first year at the helm, with the club’s 12th-place finish in the Premier League last term their worst since 1993-94.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in the stand
Chelsea have forked out around £600million in transfers since Boehly’s arrival, while former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with turning around their on-pitch fortunes.

Juventus have also been reprimanded after a separate UEFA investigation and as well as throwing the Italian giants out of European football, they have been fined 20million euros (£17.14m).

However, half of that fine has been suspended and Juventus will only have to pay if their financial records for the next three years do not comply with the accounting requirements.

Juventus – who were docked 10 points last season over their past transfer dealings, effectively ending their hopes of Champions League qualification – were found to have violated the framework of a settlement agreement with UEFA in August last year.

Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero said in a statement on the club’s website: “We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body.

“We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defence and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments.

“However, we have decided not to appeal this judgement. Despite this painful decision, we can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the courts.”